What Is AYUSH KWATH Recipe? Here Are the Ayurveda Ingredients to Boost Your Immunity Amid the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic, is all people are talking about at the moment. The virus has gripped nations across the world, as it has infected more than 3 million people, so far. Countries with a significant number of COVID-19 cases are under lockdown. India is on its second phase of lockdown, which reports suggest, might be extended, considering the increasing number of cases. To prevent people from contracting the virus and hence, flatten the curve, the Ministry of Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) is urging people to use a herbal decoction as an immunity-enhancing measure against the novel coronavirus. Named as the AYUSH KWATH, the formulation and recipe have the potential to boost the immune system, as claimed by the ministry. If you are wondering, what is AYUSH KWATH recipe, in this article we bring you the detailed formulation as suggested by the ministry. AYUSH Ministry Wants States to Manufacture 'Ayush Kwath', a Herbal Formulation to Boost Immunity.

The immune system is the body’s first line of defense against the bacteria and viruses. In an official letter, the AYUSH ministry, directed states and union territories to start commercial production of the herbal formulation, stating that it enhances immunity. The directives were issued after the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme on April 26, 2020, reiterated usage of AYUSH healthcare systems, noting that people across the world are paying special attention to the alternative medicines to strengthen immunity with the help of Ayurveda and Yoga. AYUSH Ministry Guidelines For Enhancing Immunity: Self-Care Ayurveda Measures That PM Narendra Modi Referred to in His Address to The Nation.

What is AYUSK KWATH Recipe?

The AYUSH KWATH recipe is a combination of four medicinal herbs, which are commonly used in every Indian kitchen. These include— tulsi (basil leaves), Dalchini (cinnamon bark ), Sunthi (dry ginger powder) and Krishna Marich (black pepper). To boost your immunity, take all the ingredients in dry form and make a coarse powder. You can make sachets or tea bags each of 3 grams of powder, tablets of aqueous extract, to be consumed with tea or any hot drink or boiled water, once or twice daily. Gud (jaggery), draksha (raisins) or lemon juice can also be added while consuming the formulation.

The AYUSH KWATH formulation is claimed to boost immunity, which is significant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow these steps and make the formulation at your home, as the ingredients are commonly used in every Indian household. Besides, the formulation is also expected to be manufactured and sold in generic name as, ‘Ayush Kwath’ or ‘Ayush Kudineer’ or ‘Ayush Joshanda’, is suitable for consuming like tea or hot beverage every day.