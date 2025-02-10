World Pulses Day is celebrated every year on February 10. World Pulses Day 2025 falls on Monday, February 10. The day aims to raise awareness about pulses and their benefits. Pulses, like lentils, chickpeas, beans, and peas, are rich in nutrients, fibre, and protein. They help fight hunger, support farmers, and improve health. Pulses also protect the environment since they require less water and make the soil healthy. This observance encourages people to eat more pulses and support sustainable farming. Governments, farmers, and organisations come together on this day to spread awareness. By incorporating pulses into our diet, we not only do good for our health but also support farmers and the planet. To raise awareness and observe the day, netizens took to social media to share World Pulses Day 2025 messages, quotes, posts, sayings, images, and wallpapers. World Pulses Day Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Role of Pulses in Nutrition.

