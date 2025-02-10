World Pulses Day is celebrated every year on February 10. World Pulses Day 2025 falls on Monday, February 10. The day aims to raise awareness about pulses and their benefits. Pulses, like lentils, chickpeas, beans, and peas, are rich in nutrients, fibre, and protein. They help fight hunger, support farmers, and improve health. Pulses also protect the environment since they require less water and make the soil healthy. This observance encourages people to eat more pulses and support sustainable farming. Governments, farmers, and organisations come together on this day to spread awareness. By incorporating pulses into our diet, we not only do good for our health but also support farmers and the planet. To raise awareness and observe the day, netizens took to social media to share World Pulses Day 2025 messages, quotes, posts, sayings, images, and wallpapers. World Pulses Day Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Role of Pulses in Nutrition.

World Pulses Day Messages

This World Pulses Day , celebrate the power of lentils, beans, and chickpeas! 🌱💪 Packed with protein, rich in fiber, and kind to the planet—pulses are the future of sustainable nutrition! 🌿✨ . . .#WorldPulsesDay #PowerOfPulses #EatMorePulses #plantbasedprotein #pulses pic.twitter.com/vG9oZmIYgI — Maho Jase IT (@mahojase) February 10, 2025

World Pulses Day Quotes

World Pulses Day Images

Pulses are packed with essential nutrients, such as proteins, vitamins, micronutrients and carbohydrates. On the occasion of World Pulses Day, FCI encourages all to include pulses in their diet to ensure a balanced diet.#WorldPulsesDay #Pulses #FCI #India @fooddeptgoi… pic.twitter.com/HYyslR02UO — Food Corporation (@FCI_India) February 10, 2025

World Pulses Day Sayings

World Pulses Day Posts

🌟World Pulses Day🌟 🌟World Pulses Day is observed annually on February 10th. This day is dedicated to recognizing the importance of pulses (which include dry beans, lentils, chickpeas, and dry peas) in our diets and their significant contributions to sustainability, nutrition,… pic.twitter.com/tor0pnVS3g — RAVIRANJAN🇮🇳 (@SonOfBharatRK) February 10, 2025

World Pulses Day Wallpapers

WORLD PULSES DAY. Its main aims to raise awareness about the importance of nutritional benefits of the pulses and United Nations is specified the some of the imp pulses are lentils, chickpeas, dry beans, dry peas and lupins among others as a global food#WorldPulsesDay#FAOofUN pic.twitter.com/hHhD7daKbU — VIJAY KUMAR CHIRUTHA 🐅 (@vkChirutha) February 10, 2025

