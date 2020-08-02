Firstly, a very happy friendship day to y'all. Though the ongoing pandemic has certainly ruined all over moods and there's no way we'll get to meet our besties, we can at least enjoy the day through pictures. Or probably witness the age-old friendships in Hollywood that have stood the test of times. From Selena Gomez - Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, these stunning BFFs of H-town have proved why best friends who slay together, stay together. Professional rivalry was never a word for them and we are glad to realise the way they have valued their relationship and friendship over everything else. Friendship Day 2020: From Aamir-Kajol in Ishq to Amitabh-Swini in Cheeni Kum, 6 Most Unlikely Takes on Dosti in Bollywood Films.

As the world gets ready to celebrate Friendship Day this year, we take a look at best friends in Hollywood whose bonds have only gotten stronger with time.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox's adorable equation on their sitcom Friends transcended into their real lives. The ladies have been BFFs ever since, In fact, Aniston is also the Godmother to Courteney's daughter, Coco. Jennifer Aniston Makes Her Instagram Debut and Her Friends Reunion Picture Sends Fans Into Frenzy.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Lawrence met Emma Stone through their mutual co-star, Woody Harrelson and the next thing we know was Hollywood having a new set of BFFs.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Selena will always find a place in Taylor Swift's squad and vice versa. Swift, in particular, is very fond of Gomez and it's commendable to see the way they admire each other.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood's favourite actresses have been best friends since they appeared in their first Charlie's Angels movie. In fact, Barrymore in one of her early interactions had also revealed how Diaz would be the first person she would reach out to if she ever went to jail.

Jessica Biel and Jennifer Garner

Jessica Biel and Jennifer Garner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Garner just needs a reason to gush about her best friend, Jessica Biel. "Once Jessica has committed to something — if it's to a girlfriend, if it's to a role, if it's to a cause — you can count on her to take it the whole way through," she once said in her heartwarming tribute to the Sinner actress. Yes, we are grabbing tissues already.

Yea, we know y'all are missing your besties now and are waiting to hug them at the earliest. But until the ongoing situation comes back to normal and you guys enjoy are able to enjoy your brunch dates, go ahead and admire these friendships and the bonds that we mentioned above. They are bound to plaster a big broad smile on your face.

