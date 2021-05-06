He has had the privilege to work with some of the top personalities of the industry and has achieved tremendous success.

Success is the result of years of hard work, challenges, perseverance, roadblocks and lots of talent. Many are of the opinion that success is mere stroke of luck, but luck doesn't define who you are and where you reach in life. We have seen many individuals who have risen to the top owing to their hard work and talent and not just mere luck. Thaddeous Shade is once such name in our midst who fits the bill perfectly. Shade has been the one who has got some of the biggest names into the party scene in Scottsdale, AZ, since a long time. From music to events to the most happening parties to being a podcaster, he has done it all.

Shade hails from Kansas, and has been working since he was sixteen. Music was his only love since he was young and this passion of his made him dwell deep into finding a way which would fuel his passion. He arrived as a rapper when he was pretty young and also started trying his hands at DJing, promoting the night club scene. If that was not enough he also worked towards zeroing down venues and renting it out for shows. Professionally he had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the music industry like the best Grammy Award winning producers Swizz Beatz & Brian Kennedy, recording with E-40 & JAE E. Some events he held even had a humongous audience of more than 200,000, making him a pro in this field of work.

Shade has had the opportunity of managing events of some of the biggest music artists and celebrities like Chris Brown, NAS, Fabolous, Ludacris, Steven Segal and many more. This multi talented personality has been doing well as a podcaster too and now is gearing up to celebrate his podcast’s first anniversary soon. His stream Seasonable Clout with Thaddeous Shade is available on all podcast platforms where he updates on industry news, trending topics, social media tips, and shares some humorous moments. Also if one needs to organize any big events or parties in Phoenix/Scottsdale or reserve a table at the most happening clubs in Arizona, then this is man to get in touch with.