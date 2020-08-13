Gem Selections, India’s biggest Gemstones brand is spreading awareness among the masses about Gemstones. The brand has launched a 360 degree campaign to spread awareness regarding Gemstones. One of their videos which talks about what all points one should consider before buying Gemstones like Emeralds, Sapphires, Rubies, etc. is viral on the internet.

Are you buying FAKE Gemstones & Diamonds?

This particular video uploaded on Gem Selections’ YouTube Channel has got 2.5 Million views which is surreal because the video talks about such a specific topic. This shows the fan following Gem Selections has. The brand has approximately 2 Crore Views on their YouTube Channel & witness a traffic of around 5 million visitors every month on their website. In the video, Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chairman & Managing Director, Gem Selections & Khanna Gems Group himself informs the public what all to look out for before buying Gemstones & how to protect yourself from buying a FAKE gemstone. He emphasised that people should always buy Govt. Lab Certified Gemstones.

Gem Selections is evolving with the technology & are investing very aggressively in expanding their already strong online ecosystem. Gem Selections has a huge online customer base with over 25 lakh customers worldwide. Gem Selections have 2 e-commerce websites: Gemselections.in & Khannagems.com, 1 Android Application, 1 iOS Application, Artificial Intelligence powered Gem Selections®️ AstroDose; their own forums, Gem Selections®️ Forums & their own LIVE streaming platform, Gem Selections®️ LIVE. The brand has over 1,00,000 Govt. Lab Certified Gemstones listed on their e-commerce portals. It is also the only company selling Gemstones on EMI in India. Gem Selections also plans to open 25 company owned stores Pan India by 2023.

Gem Selections®️ Gemstones are very affordable as compared to the market since the operations of Gem Selections®️ are vertically integrated. The brand imports Gemstones from different countries, gets them cut & polished at their factory in Khambhat, Gujarat & then sells the finished Gemstones via exports, wholesale, retail & e-retail. The humongous scale of operations of Gem Selections allows the brand to benefit from Economies of Scale. The brand passed on this benefit to the customers as well in the form of affordable & fair prices of its huge range of Gemstones.