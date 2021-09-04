How did you get started? Share more about yourself and the environment you grew up in as a child… Tell us about yourself. What’s your background?

I was working for a Fortune 100 company as Director of Security in the early 80’s. I was constantly being contacted by a wide range of consultants to fill gaps, so I took the initiative to found The Guidry Group. Our focus was to service Fortune 100 companies and high net worth individuals more effectively than the competition, those who need security services for their business and family.

What was your ah-ha moment that set you on the path you are on today?

While on a trip to Libya, I encountered highly educated people turning to violence to cope with the lack of job opportunities or available work. I decided there was a better way for these people to support their families. From there, I set out to make a difference.

Tell us about your company. What services do you provide?

My company, Guidry, is a white glove boutique company that specializes in physical security for high net worth individuals and Fortune 100 companies.

Describe your company in 8 words.

My company is:

Boutique

Security

Family

Protection

Loyal

Dedicated

Experienced

Trustworthy

What is a key differentiator in how you run your business vs others in the industry?

A key differentiator for us is that we stay small, offering a very personalized service. Rather than simply providing consulting services, we provide our clients with a dedicated team member who connects with them on a deeper level than ever before.

What are you seeing in your industry or market right now?

In the market now, we are seeing people being taken advantage of, both physically and digitally through the compromise of their personal information. We specialize in helping clients protect their personal information.