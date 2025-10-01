ADHD Awareness Month is an annual event that is observed every October to spread understanding, reduce stigma, and promote acceptance of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This global event aims to help people recognise ADHD symptoms in children, teens, and adults, and help break myths around the condition. Every year, ADHD Awareness Month is marked with a theme that focuses on lived experiences, scientific research, or improving support systems. This year, the ADHD Awareness Month theme is ‘The Many Faces of ADHD’. ADHD Awareness Month Marked In October: Know All About The Chronic Neurological Disorder

This month-long event encourages the ADHD community to increase awareness and understanding by sharing ADHD information and support with all who could benefit. The mission of ADHD Awareness Month is to educate the public about ADHD by disseminating reliable information based on the evidence of science and research.

ADHD Awareness Month 2025 Date

ADHD Awareness Month 2025 is marked every October.

ADHD Awareness Month 2025 Theme

This year, the ADHD Awareness Month 2025 theme is ‘The Many Faces of ADHD’.

ADHD Awareness Month History

ADHD Awareness Month was established on 2004 after several mental health organisations around the world joined forces to launch ADHD Awareness Month. This event was initiated with a goal to educate the public about ADHD, which can be commonly misunderstood.

ADHD Awareness Month Significance

ADHD Awareness Month is a perfect opportunity to increase public understanding of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and reduce the stigma surrounding it. The month serves to educate people about ADHD's impact across the lifespan and connect individuals to valuable support services and resources. The day aims to encourage better access to diagnosis, treatment, and the workplace/school.

The ADHD Coaches Organization (ACO) is the professional membership organization for ADHD coaches, a non-profit association created to advance the profession of ADHD coaching worldwide. Some of the known ways to reduce stress with ADHD include medication, therapy, or coaching to reduce ADHD stress, while lifestyle, mindfulness, and communication build resilience.

