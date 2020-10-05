Weight loss is often perceived as depriving yourself of delicious food and spending hours at the gym, but that is not all true. However, it must also be noted that a healthy diet and some light to moderate exercise is necessary. Also, there are a few nutritious drinks like smoothies, juices, concoctions which should be added to your daily diet for enhancing your health. One such drink is banana walnut lassi, which can help in weight loss and can also provide proper nutrition to the body. The goodness of banana and walnut fulfils the micronutrient and macronutrient requirement. It also serves as the perfect pre-workout or post-workout drink. Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie For Weight Loss: Here’s The Recipe of This Nutritious Drink (Watch Video)

Banana Walnut Lassi For Weight Loss

Milk is the primary ingredient used in the preparation of lassi, which is an excellent source of protein, calcium, B vitamins and vitamin D. The presence of these nutrients can help in muscle development and a strong body which itself boosts metabolism. This lassi also uses flaxseeds and sesame seeds in its preparation, which itself are good weight loss ingredients which keep the stomach full due to the presence of proteins and fibre. Walnut in this lassi does the work of appetite control due to the presence of omega 3 fatty acid plant-sterols and vitamins that help suppress hunger. Let's take a look at the recipe of banana walnut lassi. Peanut Butter Oatmeal For Weight Loss: Here’s The Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe For Vegans & Vegetarians (Watch Video)

Banana Walnut Lassi Recipe

The next time you plan to have lassi, prepare banana walnut lassi for your family members. Also, note that one glass in a day should be the limit as an excessive quantity will lead to weight gain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

