Can Work from Home Harm Your Health? From Heightened Risk of Cardiovascular Disease to Depression, Here's Are the Side Effects of Logging in From Home Office!

How to Work From Home (Photo Credits: File Image)

Our work life has changed forever. While working from home is becoming the new reality of corporates, we all are trying to stalk up on the silver lining of this allowance. Sure, it saves our time and energy we spend commuting to work, but it can have many mental and physical consequences. There is this psychological stress of work and household chores and screen time eating affecting our cognitive function. Read on for more such health effects.

Increased Cardiovascular Disease Risk

We are just sitting behind our screens Monday to Friday and spending our weekends on the couch watching Netflix. Spending too much time sitting whether in front of a screen, can put us at risk of cardiovascular disease. It can also impact our metabolic health and make us gain weight. Work From Home to Impact Office Space Demand in Short-Term, Say Experts.

Complete Burnout

Let us be honest. Lack of childcare and school is not sustainable for working parents. It takes a lot of work and effort to work from home while caring for the baby. So as some organisations contemplate a permanent work-from-home scenario, they must first ask their employees if they are equipped with space and proper support. Work From Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Professionals Complain of Stress, Insomnia, Anxiety.

Chronic Neck and Shoulder Pain

A lot of us are spending up to 12 to 14 hours juggling between the laptop and the mobile phone. Research has shown that as little as two hours of screen time daily can potentially affect an individual's psychological well-being like chronic neck and shoulder pain. So we can only imagine how much harm it could be causing us.

Depression

Variety is the spice of life. But when you are working from home, there can be no break to the monotony. Studies have shown that boredom can make one feel lonely and trigger depression. Gyaan From My WFH Experience: Things You Must NOT Do While You Work From Home.

Compromised Immunity

Human health is built on an ecosystem of bacteria, fungi, and viruses which fill our guts, skin, and improves our immunity. Did you know that our body is home to 40 trillion microbes the majority of which are essential for optimal health? When we are restricted at home, we are not exposing ourselves to the germs, which help build our immunity.

For most people working from home means munching on some snack. Mindless snacking can have a lot of side effects. Do we even need to mention the excessive the weight gain?