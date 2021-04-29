A sudden spike in the daily number of COVID cases in India has shaken the country. The number of cases and deaths related to it is significantly high. Meanwhile, the vaccination for all above 18 years will start from May 1. The recent surge in coronavirus cases has increased the demands for various medical resources including oxygen cylinders and concentrators to antiviral drugs. Besides, there has been a growing requirement for plasma to treat patients in severe conditions. Can you donate plasma after vaccination? There is a complete guide to what is, who is eligible to donate, dos and don’ts, and more, for donating plasma to COVID-19 positive patients.

What is Plasma Therapy?

Plasma therapy is a medical procedure that uses the blood of a recovered patient to create antibodies on the infected individuals. The plasma contains antibodies that can help the patient fight the deadly virus infiltrating their immune system, which in turn, speeds up their recovery process. In the ongoing case, the convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies found in the blood taken from a recovered COVID-19 patient and then uses it to treat those infected with SARS-CoV-2 infection to aid recovery.

Can You Donate Plasma After COVID-19 Vaccination?

A person who just took the COVID-19 vaccine will not be able to donate plasma for at least 28 days from the date of vaccination.

Plasma Therapy: Govt Guidelines

If you are planning to donate plasma to a COVID positive patient in Delhi, here are the do's and don'ts you should know about! #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/98mtaDmpZA — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 24, 2021

Plasma Donation: Do’s and Don’ts

People who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate their plasma after recovery. They must be between the ages of 18 and 60.

You can donate plasma after 14 days of a COVID-19 positive report if the person is asymptomatic, or after 14 days of symptom resolution if the person is symptomatic.

Carry a hard copy of the COVID-19 negative report (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test) within four months of the day of donation and your Aadhaar card.

Women who have ever been pregnant cannot donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma. A person who got rejected for the lack of adequate antibodies in the blood cannot donate the plasma.

It is advisable to contact the hospital authorities for any other information in advance, on phone.

These are the few things that people who are willing to donate plasma must consider. While plasma therapy has proved effective in certain cases during the COVID-19 surge, medical experts are looking forward to more research in determining whether or not it can really curb the mortality rate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2021 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).