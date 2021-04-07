Everybody feels tired sometimes but it persists in some people. This condition of perpetual fatigue is called chronic fatigue syndrome. It is a state of fatigue in which a person is tired for six consecutive months or more and at times it takes such a severe form that even normal functioning is disturbed. A lot of rest and sleep also does not allow you to feel relieved.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS): When does it happen? Causes

Chronic fatigue syndrome can happen at any age, but it is said to affect middle-aged women more. According to an estimate, about one-third of women in India complain of persistent fatigue. Half of these women have had this problem for more than six months. Although its cause has not yet been ascertained, some research suggests that mental stress, in addition to viral infection, are responsible for many other reasons.

Weak Immune System: This problem affects people with poor immunity. As soon as the work pressure increases, people start feeling tired.

Infections: Some bacterial infections are also responsible for chronic fatigue syndrome.

Blood Pressure: People suffering from low BP problem may also have chronic Fatigue Syndrome problem.

Stress: Being under constant stress can also cause CFS problems.

When to Go to the Doctor?

Since there is no medical test available for CFS examination and its symptoms match many other diseases, it is difficult for doctors to be diagnosed. However, when you feel tired for a long time and do not have energy in your body after rest, consult a doctor.

Lifestyle Changes for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS)

Due to the lack of definitive treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome, it can be controlled only through lifestyle changes. People suffering from CFS should take caffeine in very small amounts. Distance from alcohol and nicotine should also be maintained. One should not sleep during the day even when feeling tired and lethargic as it affects night sleep. You can take some pain relievers on the doctor's advice to get rid of the pain caused by CFS.

You can get relief from the pain of CFS through yoga, taichi and massage. But before starting anything, consult a doctor.

Symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS)

1. Feeling like stomach ache, intestinal problem, nausea, diarrhoea and flatulence

2. Sensitivity to allergies or food items, alcohol, fragrance, chemical drugs and noise

3. Increased sensitivity.

4. Chills and night sweats.

5. Chest pain, difficulty in breathing, and prolonged coughing

6. Depression, irritability, mood swing, depression etc.

7. Impaired working ability. Sometimes not able to work at all

8. Sleep disorder

9. Weak memory

10. Blurred vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain or dryness.

According to the researches, many times, due to the non-production of hormones by the body's glands or due to hormone imbalance, chronic fatigue syndrome can also be caught. Hormones are produced in unbalanced amounts in the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and adrenal gland of people with chronic fatigue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).