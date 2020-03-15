Coronavirus in Maharashtra: One More Tests Positive in Pune Taking Toll of COVID-19 Cases in City to 16

People wearing masks in Maharashtra due to coronavirus fears (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, March 15: One more person was confirmed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pune on Sunday, taking the overall toll of infected COVID-19 cases in the city to 16. The statewide toll in Maharashtra jumped to 32 with the detection of fresh case, whereas, the number of all infected patients in India surged to 108. Coronavirus in India: More Than 25,000 Crew, Passengers on Over 700 Ships Not Allowed to Disembark at Indian Ports, Says Shipping Ministry.

Maharashtra has emerged as the state worst-affected in India due to coronavirus. Apart from the 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases, another 75 persons are being treated at isolation wards after reporting symptoms akin to the nCoV-affected patients, said State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

The COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have been reported in the top cities of the state - Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri, Nagpur, Raigad, Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad. Amid the alarming situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier today, offering all possible assistance from the Centre.

Maharashtra has already invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which allows the state to enforce measures aimed at preventing the assemblage of mass gatherings, which may lead to the spread of the virus. Malls across the state have been ordered to remain closed till March 31.

India has so far recorded two deaths due to the novel coronavirus. Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the disease as a pandemic, as it affects all nations across the globe. Following the announcement, India went into a self-quarantine mode, terminating all tourist and non-essential visas till April 15.