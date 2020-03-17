Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Country Rise to 125, Maharashtra Tops List With 39 Positive Cases

Coronavirus scanning at Mumbai airport. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 17: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has mounted to 125 on Tuesday, the Health Ministry informed. Among the states affected, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit with 39 positive cases, including 3 foreigners. Maharashtra is then followed by Kerala, which has reported 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. Uttar Pradesh has 12 positive cases, while Karnataka has 8 positive cases, as per details by the Health Ministry. The total number of passengers screened at airport till March 17 is 13,19,363, the Health Ministry said. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive in Mumbai, Total Cases Rise to 39.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to share technology driven solutions for COVID-19 on MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of Government of India. In a tweet the Prime Minister said, “Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many”. Haryana Reports its First COVID-19 Case.

Here's a List of States and UTs with Positive COVID-19 Cases:

S. No. State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indians) Total Confirmed cases (Foreigners) Cured/ Discharged Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 2 Delhi 7 0 2 1 3 Haryana 0 14 0 0 4 Karnataka 8 0 0 1 5 Kerala 22 2 3 0 6 Maharashtra 36 3 0 0 7 Odisha 1 0 0 0 8 Punjab 1 0 0 0 9 Rajasthan 2 2 3 0 10 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 11 Telengana 4 0 1 0 12 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 3 0 0 0 13 Union Territory of Ladakh 4 0 0 0 14 Uttar Pradesh 12 1 4 0 15 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 0 Total confirmed cases in India 103 22 13 2

In China, from where the deadly virus originated, the death toll has increased to 3,226. Authorities on Tuesday said that the number of confirmed cases in the Asian country has risen to 80,881. Chinese health authorities reported 21 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 13 deaths on the Chinese mainland.