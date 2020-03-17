Coronavirus Scare: Is It Safe to Run Outside Amid COVID-19 Concerns?

Marathon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As COVID-19 continues to spread and infect many more around the world, large gatherings, running races and other sporting events are getting cancelled or indefinitely postponed. But if you are a runner, you must be wondering what you should do to keep up with your training and fitness routine. You sure do not have an option to venture out, if your city is in lockdown. But if there are no restrictions, should you step out for running amidst all the coronavirus scare? Read on till the end.

Is It Safe to Run Outside?

In theory, it is safer to be outdoors than indoors when it comes to the transmission of disease. The main threat is when people congregate together at one place and they cough or sneeze on their hands, and then touch objects. The best thing to do right now is to go out and enjoy an outdoor run with a healthy buddy, making sure that you sanitise your hands once you are back home. Gymming Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Precautionary Measures To Be Taken While Going to Gym as COVID-19 Fear Spreads.

Should You Avoid Running in Groups?

It would help if you had minimum exposure to sick people, and as many do not show symptoms of coronavirus in the early stage, you should avoid going for runs in groups. Also, ensure that you maintain a distance from anyone you see on the jogging track. Coronavirus Outbreak: Can COVID-19 Spread Through Reusable Cups and Bottles That You Carry To The Gym? Here's How to Keep Them Germ-Free.

Can Coronavirus Spread Through Sweat?

If you are worried that coronavirus will spread through sweat, you will be happy to know that it doesn't. According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets like a cough or a sneeze, or when you are in close contact with some person. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Break the Habit of Touching Your Face and Avoid Getting Infected in the Wake of COVID-19.

How to Run If Your Are Quarantine?

When you are quarantined, doing some bodyweight exercises or running a treadmill at home can help boost your immune system to keep the viruses at bay. Getting 30 to 60 minutes of moderate activity can be enough to build a healthy microbiome.

However, remember that your immune system is weaker after a tough workout as you deplete your stores of glycogen. So, if you have been exposed to a sick person in the hours following a run, you can potentially fall ill as your body's defenses are down. So, avoid intense runs and stick to 30 to 45 minutes of mild fitness activity of your choice.