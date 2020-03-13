Gymming Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Precautionary Measures To Be Taken While Going to Gym as COVID-19 Fear Spreads

Exercising During Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Coronavirus fear has drastically affected many activities in the world. Right from the corporate world, the tourism industry to sports, COVID-19 has halted the functioning of all streams. Coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement/cancellation of major sporting events like NBA, Indian Premier League, English Premier League to name a few. It is being said that one of the most sensitive places to be during these times is at the gym, where people in large numbers exercise in an enclosed area. Therefore, when it comes to coronavirus fear, gyms shouldn't be ignored and certain precautionary measures must be taken in order to protect the body from getting infected. What to Eat To Beat Coronavirus? Types of Mushrooms That Are Excellent to Boost Immunity and Fight Respiratory Symptoms.

Coronavirus is said to spread through inhaling respiratory droplets that are released when an infected person sneezes or coughs, or from touching an infected surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. When in the gym, one should strictly avoid touching your face, eyes and mouth, as the infection can be left behind on the barbell, plates, dumbbells and cardio machines. Now many of you must be wondering that, it is better to avoid heading to the gym during this period, however, that's not the case, physical exercises make your immune stronger and helps fight against various diseases. As Coronavirus Spreads, Here Are Anti-Viral Foods You Must Eat to Build Your Immune System and Keep Pneumonia-like Diseases at Bay.

Michael Knight, assistant professor of medicine at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Services has also stated to CNBC Make It, that physical activity can boost the immunity system. In an interview with CNBC Make it, Aubree Gordon, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health stated that it all depends on the current situation of the area in which you are living. Gordon added that if there is a case of COVID-19 in your locality, then it's definitely not a good idea to step out of your home. However, if not then you should be heading towards the gym by taking some precautionary measures, which have shared below. Can Pets Contract Coronavirus? WHO Says Cats and Dogs Are Safe From Being Infected With COVID-19, Here’s What You Should Know.

Precautionary Measures While Exercising At The Gym

1. Always Wear Weight Lifting Gloves - The germs don't pass through the skin directly, they enter when they come in contact with mucous membrane. Gloves will not only prevent the germs from passing on to your skin from dumbbells or barbell but they will also deter you from touching eyes, mouth and face while working out.

2. Wipe Equipment With Spray After Use - It is necessary to promote hygiene and protect others from getting contaminated by the disease. COVID-19 germs are likely to grow in a moist area, therefore, make sure to wipe off the bench or machinery by yourself with a spray after using it.

3. Avoid Working Out in Jam-Packed Crowd- It is very important to visit your gym at the time when there are fewer people. Working out between people in high numbers increase the chances of getting encountered with COVID-19.

4. Cycling or Jogging at Less Crowded Places - If you think your gym is crowded during your time of workout, then head outdoors to do jogging or cycling at a place where there is less crowd.

5. Use Sanitiser - Always wash your hand properly before and after the workout. Also, before having your pre-workout or post-workout supplement, clean your hand with sanitiser.

Working Out in Gym During Coronavirus Outbreak

Avoiding handshakes and high five are few other things which should be kept in mind while working out amid coronavirus outbreak. Also, during this period one should refrain from intense or long hours of workout. Communication with the gym trainer or gym buddy should be done at a distance of at least one metre. Lastly, it is highly recommended to stay indoors if you are having a slight cold or cough.