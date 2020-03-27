Coronavirus Symptoms: How to Tell If You Are Coughing of COVID-19 or Pollen This Allergy Season?

Flu (Photo: Pxhere)

With the onset of the summer comes the spring allergies, which is accompanied by cold and cough. But amidst COVID-19 pandemic, just a mild cough may make you super-anxious since you know cough, sore throat and blocked nose are also the symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Your anxiety is natural, but how can you tell whether the symptoms are caused by pollen or the novel coronavirus? Allow us to break it down for you and explain you the symptoms of both these ailments.

Typical Symptoms of COVID-19

If you contract the novel coronavirus, you may experience fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing. You may aslo experience loss of appetite along with fatigue, body ache and pain or pressure on the chest. You may also lose a sense of smell within two two fourteen days of being exposed to the virus. In more severe cases, the virus will move to the lungs and cause pneumonia. The pocket of your lungs will be filled with pus or fluid, and you will suffer from breathing problems and painful cough. Coronavirus Outbreak: When to Call a Doctor and How To Get Tested For COVID-19?

Typical Symptoms of Seasonal Allergies

A runny nose, sneezing, and itchy or watery eyes are some of the symptoms of seasonal allergies. Sneezing and itchy eyes are rare in people with COVID-19. Due to higher pollen counts, allergic asthma may also flare during this time of the year. You can suffer from allergic reactions for weeks or months, depending on what allergen triggered your symptoms. Coronavirus Symptoms: For How Many Days Do Signs of COVID-19 Last? Here's How Long Individuals Tested Positive for Coronavirus Remain Contagious.

Common Symptoms Between Seasonal Allergy and COVID-19

Fatigue, headache, dry cough, wheezing, and loss of small is shared between both these infections. However, note that you do not have COVID-19 if your cough is not accompanied by fever or abdominal pain. COVID-19 Symptom Checker: Reliance Jio Launches Self-Diagnostic Tool on MyJio App and Jio.com, Here’s How it Works.

Bottomline - You do not have reasons to worry if you have similar symptoms every time of the year and if a runny nose and watery eyes accompany your cough. You may also suffer from shortness of breath if you have chronic asthma, but you can blame the seasonal allergy for the same. However, if you are concerned about the severity of your symptoms, you should get yourself tested.