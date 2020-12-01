Eat a Red Apple Day is celebrated annually on December 1. Apples are indeed soothing to eyes and they look quite attractive. This fruit is not only delicious but it also comes along with various beneficial properties. Whenever one thinks of an apple, the first thing that comes to the mind is bright red apples. That’s why Eat A Red Apple Day exists, to celebrate this iconic member of the apple family. On the occasion of Eat a Red Apple Day 2020, we will give you five reasons to enjoy this nutritious fruit daily. Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie For Weight Loss: Here’s The Recipe of This Nutritious Drink (Watch Video)

The ‘Ben Davis’ Apple was the reigning king of apples in 1880, due to its ability to handle rough growing conditions and its ability to keep a long time. Red Delicious held its position as the most popular apple in the world till 1980. Washington State is one of the biggest producers of apples and the red delicious constituted 75% of the state’s production. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 gm of apple consists of 52 calories, which comprise of 14.3 g carbohydrates, 3.2 g fibre, 10.39 g sugar and 110 mg of potassium. Apples contain zero cholesterol and a little bit of Vitamin A, which is good for the body.

Health Benefits of Apples

1. Aid in Weight Loss - Apples are rich in fibre and water content. The presence of dietary fibre in good quantity aids in weight loss.

2. Good For Heart - The delicious fruit contains soluble fibre and polyphenols which help in lowering blood sugar and stroke risk.

3. Strong Immune - The skin of an apple contains quercetin, a type of plant pigment flavonoid that boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation. Therefore, make sure to eat it without peeling off its skin, however, do wash it properly with water before slicing it.

4. Promote Gut Health - Pectin, which is a type of fibre found in apple, acts as a prebiotic and feeds the good bacteria in your gut.

5. Lower Risk of Diabetes - Apples have polyphenol antioxidant which prevents tissue damage to beta cells in the pancreas. Beta cells are responsible for producing insulin and it often gets damaged in people with type 2 diabetes.

Therefore, it would be wise to eat at least one large apple every day to reap its full benefit. On the occasion of Eat a Red Apple Day 2020, make a point to have this healthy fruit daily, Also, there is a saying, 'An Apple a Day Keeps Doctor Away'.

