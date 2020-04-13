Edge Workout: Here’s the Exercise Routine of WWE Superstar That Helped Him Make Triumphant Return to WrestleMania 36 After Nine-Year Absence (Watch Videos)

Edge (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Superstar Edge made a return to WrestleMania 36 after nine years-long absence from the ring. Edge was inducted in WWE Hall of Fame by his former Tag Team partner Christian in the year 2012. This was just one year after he was forced to retire from wrestling in the year 2011 due to spinal stenosis. Edge not only impressed us with his win over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in the last man standing match, but also his amazing physique caught the attention of each fan. In the below article, we will take a look at Edge's workout routine that has helped him make a triumphant return to WrestleMania and deliver us an action-packed entertaining match. WWE WrestleMania 36 Part 2 Results, Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Brock Lesnar to Become New World Champion, Edge Crushes Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match (View Pics)

It must be noted that Edge at the age of 46 has achieved abs of steel in spite of having undergone neck surgery. The WWE superstar was never seen in such good shape in his hay days. He indeed worked on his rehab and trained safely to make a successful return in 2020. Edge participated in men's Royal Rumble 2020 match and the very next night on Raw was assaulted by Randy Orton as per the script. This lead to Edge vs Randy Orton last man standing match at WrestleMania 36. Edge revealed in his post that he took to advise and guidance from Rey Mysterio to get into better shape at this age. Mysterio is a good friend of Edge and also manages to maintain a good physique at the age of 45.

Workout of Edge

Edge does more cardio and functional training to maintain the endurance level which enables him to provide us with action-packed matches lasting more than 30 minutes. It does not mean, that he doesn't lift weights, he incorporated them in his High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) programme. The secret behind his chiseled core is planks, hanging leg raises, abs curl up, to name a few. He also trains his neck muscles in order to make it strong and prevent further damage. Edge loves to do sandbag slam on the tractor tyre, which itself is a great workout for endurance and power.

Edge Credits Rey Mysterio For His Transformation

Edge's Preparation For WrestleMania 36

Edge's Deadly Planks

Edge's Sandbag Slam

Looking at Edge's transformation, it can be clearly said that, 'Where there's a will there's a way.' One more secret mantra behind Edge's healthy physique is his positive attitude's towards life, which is indeed an important factor for good health. We as his fans expect him to soon provide us with more exciting matches like he has been delivering over the years.