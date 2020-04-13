Edge Workout: Here’s the Exercise Routine of WWE Superstar That Helped Him Make Triumphant Return to WrestleMania 36 After Nine-Year Absence (Watch Videos)

WWE Superstar Edge made a return to WrestleMania 36 after nine years-long absence from the ring. Edge was inducted in WWE Hall of Fame by his former Tag Team partner Christian in the year 2012. This was just one year after he was forced to retire from wrestling in the year 2011 due to spinal stenosis. Edge not only impressed us with his win over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in the last man standing match, but also his amazing physique caught the attention of each fan. In the below article, we will take a look at Edge's workout routine that has helped him make a triumphant return to WrestleMania and deliver us an action-packed entertaining match. WWE WrestleMania 36 Part 2 Results, Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Brock Lesnar to Become New World Champion, Edge Crushes Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match (View Pics)
It must be noted that Edge at the age of 46 has achieved abs of steel in spite of having undergone neck surgery. The WWE superstar was never seen in such good shape in his hay days. He indeed worked on his rehab and trained safely to make a successful return in 2020. Edge participated in men's Royal Rumble 2020 match and the very next night on Raw was assaulted by Randy Orton as per the script. This lead to Edge vs Randy Orton last man standing match at WrestleMania 36. Edge revealed in his post that he took to advise and guidance from Rey Mysterio to get into better shape at this age. Mysterio is a good friend of Edge and also manages to maintain a good physique at the age of 45.
Workout of Edge
Edge does more cardio and functional training to maintain the endurance level which enables him to provide us with action-packed matches lasting more than 30 minutes. It does not mean, that he doesn't lift weights, he incorporated them in his High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) programme. The secret behind his chiseled core is planks, hanging leg raises, abs curl up, to name a few. He also trains his neck muscles in order to make it strong and prevent further damage. Edge loves to do sandbag slam on the tractor tyre, which itself is a great workout for endurance and power.
Edge Credits Rey Mysterio For His Transformation
I’m reticent to post selfies. Always have been, always will be I think. Strange considering I wear tights in front of millions of people for a living. I’m sure a psychologist could have a field day, but I digress. The last time I posted one, I had A LOT of people reach out and say it helped them. I said if detailing the slump I’d been in could help one person, it was worth putting it out there. So here goes again. I’ve been asked since I came back to the WWE after 9 years how I did it. Well it started with choosing to change. That shift in mindset was absolutely essential. Then I reached out to one of my best buds @619iamlucha to ask how he whipped himself into such excellent shape at a similar age to me. He steered me directly toward @nutritionsolutions and it changed everything. Literally my whole mindset started to come together. Now before you start sounding off in the comments, this isn’t a paid ad. I make nothing from this company. I pay for my meals. But when I feel so strongly about a product, and I’m asked how I did it, I have no problem shouting that from the rooftops. You can’t out train a bad diet. For years I tried to do just that to no avail. So I went online, set up my meal plan, stuck to it religiously, and started to put in the work. The above picture is a day after I filmed WrestleMania. I feel I got into the best shape of my life for it. We dialed it in tight. I cannot stress enough this would not have happened without these meals. It was an investment in myself and an investment in time I gained that I could use to devote to the girls. Most importantly so I could be around in a healthy capacity to be dad and partner. To be able to come back after 9 years and compete in a 40 minute fight at WrestleMania 36 at age 46. So if you’re one of the many who asked what I’m doing? Hard work. Discipline. Nutrition Solutions. @1stphorm protein and supplements. Lots of alkaline water. Lots of planks. Lots of hanging leg raises. Lots of ab curl ups. Lots of cardio. Lastly, I can honestly say I will use these companies as long as they’re around. And I have a feeling, from the care and attention to detail I’ve experienced, that’s gonna be for a long time.
Edge's Preparation For WrestleMania 36
Edge's Deadly Planks
Edge's Sandbag Slam
Looking at Edge's transformation, it can be clearly said that, 'Where there's a will there's a way.' One more secret mantra behind Edge's healthy physique is his positive attitude's towards life, which is indeed an important factor for good health. We as his fans expect him to soon provide us with more exciting matches like he has been delivering over the years.