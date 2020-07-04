By now, almost everyone would well aware of the immediate symptoms of the COVID-19 infection. Sore throat, dry cough, lack of smell and taste and fever are some of the common signs of the coronavirus infection. But a French man had an unpleasant experience while he was infected with COVID-19. A 62-year-old coronavirus patient suffered from hours of erection after a blood clot! The elderly man had priapism, 4 hours of an erect penis which doctors believe could have been triggered by the deadly infection! Erect Penis for Three Days! Man Takes Sexual Stimulant Used for Breeding Bulls to Have Sex and Lands In The Hospital; What Is Priapism?

Priapism is a condition when a person experiences prolonged erection of the penis. This erection is not caused by sexual stimulation and can get extremely painful. The man was admitted to Le Chesnay hospital and suffered from blood clots. While clots are common in coronavirus patients, this was a rare case as the clots were near his penis. The blood was trapped in this organ which gave him a prolonged erection. Doctors tried to ease it with an ice pack but that didn't help. Eventually, they had to drain the blood from his penis using a needle! A report of the case has been published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine. Coronavirus Can Spread Through Sex? COVID-19 Found in Semen of Infected Men Reveals Possibility of Sexual Transmission in New Study.

As per the report, the blood clot may have triggered because of the COVID-19 infection. "The clinical and laboratory presentation in our patient strongly suggests priapism related to SARS-CoV-2 infection." But it added that more research is needed to directly link the case of priapism with the virus. There has already been a lot of research into this virus regarding the spread and possible cure. But this is the first time, such a condition has been observed in any of the patients.

