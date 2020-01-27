Electric Sex Toy for Mind-Blowing Orgasm: Here's How to Supercharge Your Big O With Electricity

Sex toy (Photo credits: Wikimedia commons)

Did you hear of electrical stimulation? It is a kind of treatment that uses gentle, low-power electric currents to relieve muscle, joint and nerve pain. Now what if we tell you that electrical stimulation can supercharge your orgasm? Yes, when placed in the right erogenous zones it can intensify your orgasm. The charged products deliver tiny shock waves that pulse along your labia and tantilise your nerve endings. Depending on the intensity you might feel tingly or get throbbing muscle contractions.

Can Everyone Use An Electrical Sex Toy?

If vibrators always felt too intense, you might want to sit this trend out. Also, keep the vibrator away if you have a heart condition. Electricity can also jolt your ticker so never use it above your waist. Also, keep your spine and area with piercings off-limits. Lube For Comfortable Sex: From Saliva and Vaseline to Coconut Oil And Lotions, Things You Should NEVER Use As Lubricant

But if you have none of these conditions and want to experiment with an electrical vibrator make sure that you use a water-based gel. The gel will amp up conductivity and help you avoid burns. Sexual Desires: Do Women Want More Sex Than Men? Here's What You Didn't Know!

How to Use an Electric Sex Toy?

Put your electrical vibrator on its lowest setting and run it along your pubic bone or the outside of your vulva. This will give you a sexy buzz. Then increase the intensity and see what feels good. If the toy comes with pads, placing them on the back of your legs or your buttocks can increase the intensity of your orgasm. If you want, you can also place the pad on the other side of the labia near your clitoris. Sex Query of The Week: My Boyfriend Comes Too Soon While Having Sex! What Can He Do To Last Longer In Bed?

Once you understand how to use the electrical vibrator, get it on with your mate and do whatever feels positively electric. They will also enjoy watching you moan with pleasure with the new toy in your bed.