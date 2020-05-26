From Eggs to Quinoa, Here Are Five Foods You Should Eat For Strength And Lean Muscle Development

Foods For Strength Development (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Weight loss isn't just about eating foods in less quantity and avoiding certain ingredients. In order to keep fit, a full-fledged diet with proper nutrition is necessary. When you lose weight, an important thing to check is whether you have lost fat or muscle, which is responsible for providing you strength. It is vital to eat foods which help you develop lean muscle, can help burn more calories and increase your metabolic rate. Also, if you are a person who leads an active lifestyle, you exercise daily and travel for work, you should eat foods which keep you active and energetic. Let's take a look at five food items, from eggs to quinoa, which help in strength and lean muscle development. Protein-Rich Diet For Weight Loss: What Quantity of This Macronutrient Should an Average Person Consume Daily to Meet Recommended Dietary Allowance?

Muscle mass is necessary for providing strength to the body. In order to build good muscles, it is necessary to include protein-rich foods in your diet. If you exercise regularly, you should consume at least 1 g of protein per pound of your body weight. Bodyweight resistance training or normal weight training is also important for strength development. Properly designed exercise program along with a healthy diet can result in fat loss, weight loss and muscle gain. Health Benefits of Quinoa: Why this High-Protein Superfood is Important for Vegans & Vegetarians.

Foods For Strength Development

1. Eggs

Eggs are one of the best foods for strength development and muscle gain as they consist of high-quality proteins and healthy fats. Eggs contain a large amount of leucine which is important for muscle gain.

2. Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is good for muscle gain, as it is packed with protein. As per SELFNuutritionData, 85 g of the chicken breast consists of 26 g of high-quality protein. Presence of vitamin B niacin, vitamin B6 helps in the development of strength required for performing a physical activity like weightlifting. As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, higher-protein diets containing chicken may aid fat loss.

3. Almonds

As per SELFNutritionData, around 170 g of almonds provides 16 grams of protein and large amounts of vitamin E, magnesium and phosphorus. Also, the presence of phosphorus helps the body use carbohydrates and fats for energy at rest and during exercise.

4. Greek Yogurt

There will be an increase in muscle mass if a person eats dairy product like greek yogurt which consists of both fast-digesting whey protein and slow-digesting casein protein. Greek yoghurt is indeed a healthy snack for strength gain and it can also help in weight loss and good digestion.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is the best source of protein for vegetarians and vegans as it consists of all essential amino acids. Around 40 g of cooked quinoa provides 8 g of protein as per SELFNutritionData. It also consists of good carbohydrates which can fuel the body to provide strength for an intense workout session.

Try including these foods regularly in your diet irrespective of whether you exercise regularly or not. Most importantly, be careful about the quantity of each food item you eat as eating over and above your total calorie requirement can lead to weight gain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)