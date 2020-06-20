In order to look younger and maintain youthful skin, men should get into the habit of eating clean and avoiding junk foods. A fresh glowing look is always an add on to an individual's personality. There are a few food items which can help improve your skin, energy levels and overall health. Let's take a look at five anti-ageing foods that men should eat to look younger. Maca Root Powder: From Reducing Erectile Dysfunction to Increasing Libido, Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of This Plant Supplement.

Age could well just be a number provided we follow a healthy diet and keep our body physically and mentally active. It is also necessary for men to stay calm, relaxed and stress-free to look young and also avoid health problems. Men should eat foods rich in phytonutrients, omega-3 fats, lycopene and vitamin C to maintain youthful skin. Does Vegan Diet Lower Testosterone; 5 Plant-Based Foods to Be Eaten by Men for High Androgen Level.

Five Anti-Ageing Foods For Men

1. Fish Oil

Fish oil is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids that help in the smooth functioning of body cells and further combat inflammation. Fish oil or even eating fatty fish like salmon can bring down the blood sugar level which is one of the primary causes of ageing.

2. Tomato

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a phytochemical that helps to keep the body youthful and healthy. Lycopene also protects your body from the effects of harmful toxins.

3. Nuts

Nuts like walnuts, almonds and cashew nuts consist of nutrients that help maintain healthy skin. These nuts can boost vitamin B levels in the body which are responsible for boosting skin health by keeping age-related fine lines and wrinkles at bay.

4. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha consists of antioxidant properties that help protect the skin against free radical damage and slow down the ageing process of men. Not only can it firm up your skin for a youthful look but can also raise the level of testosterone significantly.

5. Avocado

The presence of vitamins B and E in avocado help provide complete nourishment to the skin. Avocado also consists of glutathione that helps slow down the process of ageing in men.

Therefore, men should try to include the above foods regularly in their diet to look young. However, it is also necessary to stay hydrated and eat fruits rich in vitamin C that helps in the production of collagen, which improves skin elasticity.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

