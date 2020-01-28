Does Vegan Diet Lower Testosterone; 5 Plant-Based Foods to Be Eaten by Men for High Androgen Level

Vegan Diet (Photo Credits: PxHere)

In the world of health and wellness, there are mixed opinions for the vegan diet, some say it has numerous benefits, while there are others who feel it can lead to nutritional deficiency. Many males who have adopted a vegan or vegetarian eating habit often fear of being low on testosterone. There is a myth that vegans have low testosterone as compared to omnivores. Let us help you bust this myth and clear all your doubts regarding vegan diet, especially related to testosterone level. We will also help you with a list of five plant-based foods that can increase the androgen level in men. How to Increase Sperm Count with Diet: 10 Best Foods to Improve Men's Fertility and Sex Drive.

Does Vegan Diet Lower Testosterone?

Non-vegetarian food items such as fish, mutton, steak and eggs indeed increase the testosterone level to a greater extent. However, it doesn't mean that a vegan or vegetarian diet cannot provide with a similar required level of testosterone. In order to boost testosterone, the most important thing is to have a balanced diet that includes adequate amounts of carbohydrates, protein, and zinc. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, low testosterone is common in people whose protein intake is below par. Also, it is necessary to eat food, which is rich in good carbohydrates. Home Remedy of The Week: Red Ginseng For Libido Boost And Better Sex In Men.

Irrespective of whether you are vegan or non-vegetarian, it is important to include foods rich amino acids, zinc, vitamins B, omega-3 fatty acid for high testosterone. In fact, eating excessive animal-based food can increase the estrogen level in the body, which is also not a good thing for a male. Even females need a little amount of testosterone in their body to ward off excess estrogen, which can lead to depression and weight gain.

5 Plant-Based Foods For High Androgen Level

1. Chia Seeds

Chia Seeds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids along with other anti-inflammatory fats. They are directly linked to boosting testosterone level because of their amazing essential fatty acid profile.

2. Pumpkin Seed

Pumpkin Seed (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pumpkin seeds come along with zinc, an important mineral needed for optimal testosterone levels. It also keeps the sex organs healthy and promotes a healthy metabolism.

3. Coconut

Coconut (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Coconuts provide the body with healthy saturated fats that play a crucial role in increasing the androgen level. It also helps in balancing body hormones and promote lean body mass.

4. Avocado

Avocado (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is one of the best fruits that is rich in healthy fats and can help in reducing bad LDL cholesterol. Also, high levels of vitamin B6 present in avocado increases the androgen level in the body.

5. Maca

Maca (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Maca is good for males as it can help in increasing the libido, at the same time fight against cortisol that often interferes in testosterone production. Maca powders are also good for providing energy during weight lifting exercise, in turn, boost androgen level.

Testosterone is indeed an important thing for male not only to look strong and build a muscular physique, but also to maintain the sex drive with growing age. It is also necessary for males to avoid junk food and do exercises like squat to maintain a healthy testosterone level.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)