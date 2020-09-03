New Delhi, September 3: Healthy Air, a herbal-based immunity-boosting room freshener product, has been developed to boost the immunity of people amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a deemed to be University, Pune has developed a herbal-based immunity-boosting room freshener product to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Healthy Air room freshener has been developed using various extracts of herbal oils like Neem, Neelgiri, Camphor, Daalcheeni, Tulsi, Lemon, Turmeric, Laung, Ajwain, Lavender, Elaichi, Turmeric, Natural Vetiveru, Raimuniya and Pine Oil. Regular Exercise Can Strengthen Immune System! Here Are Five Easy Home Exercises to Boost Immunity (Watch Videos).

It consists of a blended solution of the natural herbal oils, which instinctively acts as an immunity booster for the body, and exhibits anti-cancerous, anti-microbial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties. The product Healthy Air has been developed by Deptt of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. It is herbal-based product is non-carcinogenic, non-toxic, non-mutagenic, and purifies the air, and makes it breathable. As Coronavirus Spreads, Here Are Anti-Viral Foods You Must Eat to Build Your Immune System and Keep Pneumonia-like Diseases at Bay.

Benefits of Healthy Air:

Healthy Air does not contain any synthetic chemicals nor secondary solvents. Whereas the commercial room fresheners mostly contains synthetic adsorbents, surfactants, disinfectants, oxidizers, allergens, and chemical air sanitizers in the main formulation could affect respiratory system & brain neural sensing, do not contain any immunity boosting agents and does not possess the anti-bacterial properties. The Healthy Air room fresheners consists of a blended solution of the natural herbal oils, which instinctively acts as an immunity booster for the body, and exhibits Anti-cancerous, Anti-microbial, Anti-viral and Anti-fungal properties. Healthy Air supports respiratory condition in healthy way, does not affect brain neural sensing and useful for people suffering from allergic reactions, breathing problems related to asthma, headache, nasal irritation, or soreness in throat as the product is mainly made of natural herbal extracts which works as immunity booster. The product can be used in any kind of rooms, conference halls, at public places, hospitals, malls, cinema halls, waiting lounges / rooms of Airports / Railway Stn etc. This product is packed in a container with wick also will be loaded in a dispenser. The technology transfer of this product freely available for Indian technology start-ups, and companies in its fight against the current pandemic situation.

According to a government release, the product- Healthy Air removes toxic fumes, cleanses the air, and does not contain any synthetic solvent / surfactant in its formulation. Further, it possesses the stress and anxiety reducing capabilities upon breathing and helps in treating the respiratory illness. Considering the blend of herbal extracts, the developed product acts as a natural insecticide, with no toxicity for human body, and in addition acts as a room freshener.

