Regular exercise not only makes you look aesthetically good but also plays a significant role in improving your health and making you strong from inside. Just like how we don't forget to take a bath every day or brush our teeth, it is also necessary to make exercise a part of our daily routine. We know how important it is to make our immune strong and tend to spend money on different tablets or supplement for the same. LatestLY brings you a look at how exercise can strengthen the immune system and also check out five exercises that can help boost immunity. Work Out at Home: With Gyms Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Here Are Five Easy Exercises to Keep Fit.

How Exercise Strengthens Immunity

Regularly performing the aerobic exercise for at least five days in a week, can provide an array of health benefits like improving blood cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, helps control body weight and protects against a variety of diseases. Physical activity can strengthen immunity by promoting good circulation, which allows the cells and substances of the immune system to move through the body freely and do their job efficiently. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, moderate-intensity exercise is linked to lower rates of upper respiratory tract infections which include viruses like the flu and common cold. A scientific review by the Journal of Sport and Health Science in 2009 also found that exercise can improve your immune response and reduce inflammation. Kids Exercise at Home: Workouts That Will Keep Your Child Active Inside the House (Watch Videos)

As per a study done by Appalachian State University professor Dr David Nieman, people only have a small number of immune cells circulating around the body. These cells prefer to hang out in lymphoid tissues and organs like the spleen where the body kills viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms that cause diseases. Exercise increases blood and lymph flow as muscles contract and simultaneously increase the circulation of immune cells, making them roam inside the body in higher numbers. Men’s Health: From Hanging Leg Raises to Reverse Crunches; Here Are 5 Exercises to Get V-Cut Abs (Watch Videos)

Five Easy Home Exercises to Boost Immunity

Aerobic exercise, which increases heart rate, not only helps burn fat but also improves your cardiovascular health. The exercises shared below help flush bacteria out of the lungs and airways. Moderate to intense level aerobic exercises can lead to a rise in body temperature during and right after exercise that may prevent bacteria from growing. Let us take a look at these five best aerobic exercises that you can perform in three to four sets with a minimum of 12 -15 reps in each set. Once your endurance level increases, you can increase the number of reps and sets.

1. Jumping Jacks

2. High Knee Jump

3. Mountain Climber

4. Step-Ups

5. Split Jump

As per the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthy adults should aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week. Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation, it is better to work out at home by performing exercises at home and help yourself stay active, fit and strong.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

