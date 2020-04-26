Home Remedy of The Week: How to Treat a Sore Throat Naturally By Gargling With Honey Lemon Water

Sore Throat (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Sore throat is indeed irritating and the viral infection cannot let a person concentrate on a particular task. The mind constantly wanders around the throat pain which can be quite frustrating. We rely on heavy antibiotics medicine to treat severe throat infection, however, it is also necessary to practice some natural remedy for quick recovery. One such way to treat a sore throat is by gargling with honey lemon water. In this week home remedy, we will tell you how sore throat can get some relief by honey lemon water. Home Remedy Of The Week: Pudina For Acidity and Heartburn; How Mint Leaves Can Cure Gas and Indigestion.

Sore throat is characterised by constant pain, irritation, swelling and scratchiness of the throat. The swelling and the pain makes it nearly impossible for a person to eat or swallow anything. Remedies like chewing on ginger, sucking on a piece of rock sugar can help in reducing the pain. However, gargling, especially with honey lemon water can prove to be very effective to treat sore throat. Home Remedy Of The Week: Honey-Cinnamon Mask For Acne Treatment; Here's How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

How Honey Lemon Water Treat Sore Throat

Honey is good for sore throat and natural cough suppressant due to the natural antibacterial properties. It works as a wound healer, immediately offering relief by reducing inflammation. Speaking about lemon they can help break up mucus and provide pain relief. Lemons are also loaded with vitamin C antioxidant which boosts immunity. Gargling honey lemon water mixed with powdered ginger can shrink swollen throat and provide some relief.

Gargling can help you to get some relief from a sore throat, however, it is also necessary to eat immune booster food for a speedy recovery. Fruits and vegetables rich in fibres and antioxidants should be regularly eaten to make the immune strong and also improve gut health. Sour and frozen foods should be avoided when suffering from a throat infection.