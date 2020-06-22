While vaginal dryness in common in menopausal women, others also experience this discomfort. Vaginal dryness is characterised by itching and pain, which may profoundly affect your sexual intimacy. While the vaginal mucous membranes and loss of elasticity in the walls of the vagina are the common culprits, the fluctuating hormones may also be responsible. Sure vaginal lubricants soothe your vagina, but if you cannot get your hands on one, relax! These natural remedies can be excellent to beat vaginal dryness.

Eat Vitamin C-rich Foods

Vitamin C aids in the formation of collagen, which is essential for building strong and healthy skin all over the body. So be sure to load up on vitamin C-rich foods like broccoli, kiwi, Red and green peppers, kale, oranges and lemon to beat vaginal dryness.

Apply Vitamin E Oil

Vitamin E plays a crucial role when it comes to improving symptoms of menopause, such as vaginal dryness. Vitamin E aids in maintaining the blood vessel flexibility, which increases blood circulation and metabolism of vaginal tissues. So just pop open the Vitamin E oil capsules, squeeze the extracts in your fingers and gently apply it to the skin inside your vagina. The oil may also work wonder as a natural lubricant during intercourse.

Add More Flaxseeds to Your Meals

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids which increase the production of a compound responsible for regulating oestrogen levels. Add more flaxseeds to your meals to combat vaginal dryness and enhance lubrication.

Use Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has excellent moisturising properties known to support healthy skin renewal in every part of the body, including your vagina. The herb encourages collagen synthesis, promoting constant growth and regeneration of the skin. Applying a mixture of aloe vera gel and fresh milk regularly, can treat vaginal dryness.

Rub Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is rich in the two primary fatty acids, caprylic and lauric, which can reduce inflammation under the skin. Plus, the oil restores the body's natural level of hydration and can be excellent when used as a lubricant or supplement to treat vaginal dryness.

Also, be sure not to apply petroleum jelly or your own spit in the area as these hacks can do more harm than good!

