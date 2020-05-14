How to Know if Your Stomach Pain is Caused by Indigestion or Stress? Tips to Manage Stress-Related Stomach Discomfort

Stomach apin (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Stomach pain can be downright uncomfortable and unpleasant. While sometimes it is bearable, at its worst it can be quite debilitating. You may find it difficult to eat, move and even sleep. But if you have been eating only home cooked food and there is no change in your overall diet or health, stress could be causing stomach pain. Here is how to tell if indigestion is causing all the discomfort or if it is a stress-induced stomach pain.

How Can Stress Cause Stomach Pain?

While many factors can trigger stomach pain, stress is one of them. It can interfere with your digestion because of the connection between the gut and the brain via the vagus nerve. Our stomach and intestines also have their own unique nervous system called the enteric nervous system, and these nerves respond to the same neurotransmitters and stress hormones as our brains. Put simply, the hormones released when stress overpowers you can enter into your digestive system and disrupt your digestion. However, it is important to rule out any underlying cause before blaming stress for stomach pain. Home Remedy of the Week: 5 Natural Ways to Beat the Stomach Ache During Menstruation.

How to Know if It is a Stress-Induced Pain or Indigestion?

Often stress-induced and indigestion-triggered stomach pain present the same symptoms with the same intensity. If it is a digestion issue, taking probiotics can be your best bet to manage symptoms. Also, slow down while eating or chewing your foods to make it easy to digest. Once your digestion is optimised, it will be easier to tell if it is stress that is giving you stomach pain. Hobbies to Reduce Stress During Lockdown: From Colouring to Planting, 6 Activities that Can Help You Reduce Stress and Anxiety.

However, remember that even if the abdominal pain starts as a physical ailment, stress can worsen the discomfort. If you regularly suffer from the discomfort, write down the foods you have consumed, the physical activity you have participated, and your current emotional state. All these points will help your doctor figure out the cause. If you can name the stressor responsible for your pain, you may be able to manage it better.

How to Manage Stress-Related Stomach Pain?

If you suspect that stress is the trigger, deep breathing techniques can help stomach pain. It will not only help you feel calmer, but it will also slow down your digestion. Home Remedy of the Week: How To Use Holy Basil Leaf (Tulsi) To Relive Acidity and Gas Naturally at Home.

Bottomline: Whether indigestion or stress is causing your stomach pain, it is vital to pay attention to your body. The more you are aware of the triggers the better will you be able to manage the pain and discomfort.