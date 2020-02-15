International Childhood Cancer Day 2020: How to Keep Your Child Healthy During Cancer Remission

Childhood cancer (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Cancer is tough. The diagnosis and treatment can be both frightening and draining. Your child must have past those hurdles, but now they have to make their way through life as a cancer survivor. But the silver lining is that millions of survivors and not only living longer but learning to live better. Kids in remission are likely to feel better, eat better and have more energy. This guide will help you lay the foundation for many health-filled years of your child.

Tests and Follow-Ups

The doctor will schedule an array of follow-ups that will include several exams, blood tests and imaging tests. Make sure that you stick to the schedule even if your child seems healthy with no symptoms. The careful and constant monitoring will help nip any possible threats in the bud before they even develop. Top Facts about Cancer in Children.

Keeping Track with the Symptoms

Many kids fear to talk about their health when they are in remission. Ask your child to report every symptom whenever they are feeling unwell. It is likely that they will get colds and bouts of symptoms from time to time, but if they suffer from any other symptoms, it's best to show a doctor early on. Warning Signs of The Most Common Types of Paediatric Cancer in Children.

Diet

Now that you are noticing an improvement in your child's appetite and health, you must make healthy eating a priority. A well-balanced diet is vital to repair the tissue damage caused by radiation and chemotherapy and regain strength. Aim for at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily and pick fibre-rich foods. Avoid processed foods and keep soda to a minimum. If you are unsure where to start, a dietitian will be the best person to help you.

Exercise

It can be a good idea to start with 20 to 20 minutes of gentle exercise each day and slowly work up to 60 minutes at least five times a week. Gradually, you can also include strength and flexibility training in their workouts. Ask your doctor if your child can resume playing sports when they start feeling better. Young Cancer Survivors at Risk of Hospitalisation Due to Poor Air Quality: Report.

Sun-Exposure

It can be okay to be in the sun for short periods but whenever your child is out in the day, make sure that you use an SPF of at least 30. Watch out for any new growth of moles or any other development in the skin that looks different in shape, colour and size.

But the fear of cancer hitting back can creep into your child's mind. If you feel they are worried, deep breathing techniques can help them stay positive. If you find yourself anxious too, talking to a counsellor can help you feel better.