World Cancer Day 2020: Warning Signs of The Most Common Types of Paediatric Cancer in Children

Although cancer is not common in children, it is very much prevalent. While the causes of the disease in children is still unknown, genetic conditions such as Down's Syndrome can sometimes increase cancer risk. Children who have had chemotherapy or radiation for cancer are likely to get cancer again. But most cases of childhood cancer happen because of random mutations, and there is no effective way to prevent it. We give a low-down of the most common types of cancer that occur in children.

1. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL)

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia which typically occurs between the ages of two and four accounts for around 34 percent of all cancers in children. The leukaemia starts in the bone marrow and then spreads to the blood and then affects the other organs. Fatigue, weakness, bone and joint pain, fever and weight loss are some common symptoms of ALL. Study Reveals Shortness of Breath, Cough as First Symptom of Lung Cancer.

2. Neuroblastoma

Immature nerve cells give birth to neuroblastoma in infants and young children. The tumour begins in the adrenal glands and is common in children younger than five. The disease is more common in male children and is characterised by diarrhoea, body pain, impaired ability to walk, high blood pressure and changes in the eye. From Diabetes to Cancer, 5 Things That Your Eyes Could Be Trying To Tell You About Your Health.

3. Brain Tumours

Children suffer from several types of brain tumour which have different types of treatment. Most tumours in children start from the lower parts of the brain, such as the cerebellum and the brain stem. A brain tumour in children is characterised by symptoms such as headache, dizziness, vision, hearing and speech problems and frequent vomiting.

4. Lymphoma

Lymphoma starts in the lymphocytes of the immune system and can spread to the bone marrow and other organs depending on where the cancer is growing. Weight loss, fever, weakness and swollen lymph nodes in the armpit or groin are some of the common warning signs of the disease. From Headache To Nausea, 7 Brain Cancer Symptoms You Should Never Ignore!

5. Wilms Tumour

The Wilms tumour starts in the kidneys and is typically found in very young children between three to four years of age. Fever, pain, nausea, poor appetite and swelling in the belly are some of the common symptoms of this cancer.

Children respond well to treatment, and most kids with cancer get better. The side effects of the disease can be more severe than long-lasting — children who have had cancer need careful medical follow-up for the rest of their lives.