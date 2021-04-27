Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday doled out toga and breathing exercise tips on Instagram, as an effective way to deal with lockdown. "Breathwork (pranayams) are important especially now for our physical and mental well being praying. Jacqueline Fernandez, We Are Delighting in the Beauty of Your Bewitching Six Yards of Elegance!

For everyone during these difficult times," wrote Jacqueline, along with a picture of herself doing yoga with her instructor virtually. Jacqueline has a busy schedule in the months ahead.

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez 's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

She will be seen in the films Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu.

