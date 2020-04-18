KL Rahul Birthday Special: Workout And Diet of the Indian Cricket Team Batsman That Helps Him Maintain His Lean Physique (Watch Videos)

KL Rahul Workout And Diet (Photo Credits: Instagram / KL Rahul)

Kannur Lokesh Rahul, better known as KL Rahul turns 28 years old on April 18, 2020. He is the member of the Indian National Cricket Team as he played his first ODI on 11th June, 2016 against Zimbabwe. While he made Test and T20I debut against Australia in December, 2015 and Zimbabwe on 18th June, 2016. KL Rahul is indeed amongst the fittest cricketer of the world. On the occasion of KL Rahul's birthday, let us discuss his workout and diet that helps the Indian cricket team batsman maintain a lean physique. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Hilariously Troll Ishant Sharma Over the India Pacer’s ‘Cricket at Home’ Video.

KL Rahul was born on 18 April 1992 in Mangalore to K. N. Lokesh and Rajeshwari. The Indian batsman made his first-class cricket debut for Karnataka in the 2010–11 season. In the same season, he represented India at the 2010 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, scoring a total of 143 runs in the competition. KL Rahul is the third Indian batsman to score centuries in all three formats of cricket. KL Rahul also plays for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, let us take a look at the hard work he puts in to keep his fitness up to the mark.

Workout of KL Rahul

KL Rahul being a batsman concentrate on fitness aspects like speed and velocity. The batsman also includes Olympic weightlifting exercises like clean to develop explosive strength. The Indian batsman works on his wrist mobility as well, which helps him to execute fine cricketing shots. KL Rahul trains all his muscle parts by resistance training. The right-handed batsman also incorporates conditioning training in his exercise where he performs exercises like battle rope, sled push to name a few. Just like any other athlete KL Rahul concentrate on his lower body exercises as well as training of core muscles. Even during the coronavirus lockdown period, KL Rahul ensures that he stays in shape. He does indoor exercises to train his entire body, where he includes reverse lunges with knee lift, front squat, overhead presses with plain barbell, stiff leg deadlift with the resistance band and various other mat exercises to train his core.

KL Rahul's Home Workout

KL Rahul's Leg Press

KL Rahul's Clean Exercise From Hang Position

Diet of KL Rahul

KL Rahul has also tried keto with high protein and no carbs in his early days. However, the cricketer later realised that he should eat what perfectly suits his body. He prefers eating gluten-free foods. He also never back away from carbohydrates which are responsible for releasing adenosine triphosphate (ATP) for energy. He eats sweet dishes only during festivals. Also, being a South Indian boy, he loves eating rice.

KL Rahul's fitness is indeed an inspiration for many youngsters who aspires to become a successful cricketer like him. We wish KL Rahul a very happy and healthy birthday.