'Love Island Lips': Women Demand Injectable Treatments Inspired by the Reality Show Which May Cause Stroke and Blindness

Lip Fillers (Representational Image Photo Credits: Pixabay) )

Growing concerns about unskilled, unlicensed cosmetic treatments taking over the unregulated market are real. People are actually losing facial/bodily features because of cosmetic enhancements done by unskilled "experts". Dermal fillers to plump up areas of the face like lips, cheeks etc. are becoming as common as a salon treatment, which is scary because, they aren't done by licenced practitioners, in proper clinics. One of the most recent incidents of botched up lip job left Lydia Smith, a 28-year-old hairdresser in a lot of pain after she got the fillers injected into her lips at a way cheaper price. She had longed for fuller lips as per reports and thought that it was okay to get it done in a "beauty room" at the back of a hairdressing salon.

"I wanted them to look like the pout I make when I pose for a selfie. More clients were coming into the salon having had their lips done, so I thought I'd try it, too", Lydia said to Daily Mail. Lydia hadn't asked for the qualifications of the person and no medical history was taken. Certain product was injected into Lydia's lips and it caused one side of her lips to become bigger than the other. "Although one side was bigger than the other and I had to pay her to re-do them a few weeks later, I didn't have any major problems. But when I went back to the same lady a year later, she was using a cheaper product and said the procedure would cost £170 instead of £220," she said to DM.

It is being said that in the UK, girls as young as 12 are being "lured by adverts on social media sites like Snapchat and Instagram" leaving dermatologists and plastic surgeons concerned. The problem lies when enhancement surgeries are done by inexperienced "unskilled beauty practitioners" at "non- medical settings, such as beauty salons". Some advertise go as cheap 'Love Island' packages, DM reports. Nipple Fillers Are The Latest Beauty Trend Among Women Wanting Perky Boobs, Is The Procedure Safe?

Dermatologist and cosmetic doctor are putting forth warnings to stay away from self-proclaimed social media "medical influencers". Not only are procedures like these affecting little girls physically but also affecting their mental health by fueling body dysmorphic syndromes. Labia Puff Uses Fillers to Make The Vagina Look Plumper (As if Penis Fillers Weren’t Weird Enough).

Dangers of Injectible Fillers For Plum Lips

The risks soar high, when these semi-invasive procedures are performed by inexperienced practitioners. In this day and age when everyone wants to look like Kim Kardashians, people often underestimate the health risks. Fillers, which are used to plump up lips or cheeks, can cause permanent damage to your face. In some cases lump caused by these lip job gone wrong, have even burst, deforming lips permanently. It starts with lumps and bumps, raw, sensitive lips, infection and abscesses. In many cases, tissues die in the area causing vascular occlusion. Fillers injected directly into an artery can even cause blindness or stroke. How to Make Your Penis Bigger in 45 Minutes? Penis Implants Are Now Available for Men Which Can Make a ‘Huge’ Difference.

Just last year, a woman almost lost her top lip due to her botched up lip filler procedure that was done at a "botox party." She had warned others about the dangers of unprofessional filler jobs. It all happened after Rachael Knappier attended the "botox party" wherein she got fillers on her upper lip done, however, it is allegedly said that the filler was injected into her arteries because of which she suffered swelling on her upper lip with excruciating pain.