Mental Health Awareness Month 2020: Are You Stress-Eating? Here's What You Should Do to Curb Your Mindless-Snacking Tendencies!

Did you finish that bowl of chips and that bag of popcorn within minutes? It is not because you are hungry but because you are stress eating to the maximum. Emotional eating is real, and you must take active steps to curb the habit. But what do you do to avoid the guilt and the discomfort of filling yourself up to the brim? The first step is to manage stress and then use these tricks to curb your stress-eating tendencies.

Plan Every Meal and Snack

If stress is often getting you to down an elbow-deep bag of chips, be extra conscious of your eating schedules. Planning your breakfast, lunch and snack can keep you from eating mindlessly. Stress can make it difficult for you to eat healthily, so be sure to plan your meals. Have You Put on Weight COVID-19 Pandemic? From Emotional Eating to Skimping on Sleep, Here’s How Stress is Making You Fat!

Keep Your Mouth Busy

Even if you workout in the morning, you may have the urge to stress eat, especially if it is a day burdened with family and job issues. So, instead of giving in to your go-to snack, drink tea to hold you over. Sometimes all it takes to get your mind off the food is the sensation of having something in your mouth. How to Know if Your Stomach Pain is Caused by Indigestion or Stress? Tips to Manage Stress-Related Stomach Discomfort.

Do Not Skimp on Water

Sometimes, it can be easy to confuse thirst with hunger. When you do not drink enough water, your body will start using up your stored sugar and energy, making you crave for something sweet. Dehydration can also make you tired and desire for food. So, drink a glass of water before turning to snacks. If you are not hungry, water will be enough to keep you satiated. From Dark Chocolates to Herbal Tea, 5 Stress-Busting Foods & Beverages You Should Have for Less Anxiety During Lockdown.

Enjoy Your Snack Time

If you are turning to snacks for some comfort from stress, take a few deep breaths in and ask yourself if you are hungry. If yes, taking small bites, chewing, and relishing your food will prevent you from overeating. Remember the feeling of guilt after mindless eating can also impact your thoughts, emotions, and behaviours.

In the end, get familiar with your craving patterns. Create a food journal on your phone to write when you typically feel hungry. Maybe you crave for a mid-afternoon snack or ice cream after dinner. When you are aware of your patterns, it can be easier for you to spot them, pause, and ask yourself if you are starving.