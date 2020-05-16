National Dengue Day 2020: Facts About the Viral Disease Caused by Mosquitoes You Need to be Aware of

National Dengue Day Facts (Photo Credits: File Photo)

National Dengue Day observed in India on May 16 every year is a day marked to create awareness about the viral disease of Dengue. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made several efforts over the years to raise people’s sensitivity about this disease which continues to plague thousands each year. The mosquito-borne viral disease is widely spread in tropical climates of Asia and Africa where the carrier Aedes mosquitoes thrive. Maintaining proper sanitation and hygiene goes a long way in keeping oneself away from the problem. The central and state governments along with NGOs chalk out the roadmap in the fight against Dengue and this day also acts as a timely reminder for them on the task ahead. National Dengue Day 2020: From Getting Rid of Stagnant Water to Using Repellent Creams, Precautionary Measures to Keep Mosquitoes at Bay.

On National Dengue Day, we take a look at some facts about this disease.

Aedes mosquitoes which are the reason for the spread of dengue lay eggs on the walls and floors of wet surfaces. Hence sanitation becomes important in the fight against dengue especially when dealing with standing water.

There are four distinct but closely related virus - DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DEN-4 that cause Dengue. Cross immunity to any of these serotypes post-recovery is rare which makes it dangerous.

The Aedes mosquitoes generally bite during day time and their favourite spot is below the knee and elbow.

The carrier mosquitoes can travel around 200-400 m which makes it important for neighbourhoods to stay vigilant to breeding spots.

There is no vaccine against dengue although clinical trials have been going on for years now. National Dengue Day 2020: From Hemorrhagic Fever to Dengue Shock Syndrome, Know More about The Types of This Mosquito-Borne Viral Infection.

The major symptoms of dengue are high fever, rashes, recurring vomiting, intense muscle pain and joints pain. The disease is also called as “break-bone” fever because of it sometimes of the spine chilling pain it causes.

The disease mainly affects children unless it has taken the form of an epidemic in which it does not spare any age group. The incubation period varies from 3 to 14 days.

About 40-80 % of dengue cases are asymptomatic. It is estimated that 1 in 13 patients consult a doctor with mortality rate pegged at 1-2 %.

Dengue is known to mankind for more than 200 years and a modelling estimate indicates that there is 390 million dengue virus infection per year. Asia is the worst affected with 70 % of the global cases.

The disease cannot spread from person to person and it needs a mosquito which will act as a vector. National Dengue Day 2020: From Tulsi to Garlic Cloves to Coffee Grounds, 6 Natural Mosquito Repellents for Your Home.

Draining and discarding of standing water, removal of open containers, use of mosquito repellents, mosquito bed nets go a long way in prevention from dengue.

Dengue is a disease that targets both rural and urban population bringing pain and economic burden to families affected. It is the duty of each and every individual to help the government in fighting the viral ailment.