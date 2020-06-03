National Egg Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Egg That Prove Why It Should Be a Part of Your Daily Diet

Interesting facts about eggs (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The National Egg Day celebrated in the USA on June 3 each year is a day to recognize the importance of egg in the human diet. It was earlier believed that egg had high cholesterol content but after revision of the American Heart Association’s guidelines, its health benefits were recognised and thus Egg gained prominence. Egg is rich in proteins, carbohydrates and amino acids which give it a stature of a superfood. A variety of dishes like curry, boiled egg, sunny side up, egg toast and the famous egg omelette dominate breakfast around the world. There is a wide perception that an egg a day builds a healthy life. National Egg Day 2020: From the World Record Egg to Ones With Green Yolks, Egg-citing Stories About Eggs That Went Viral.

On National Egg Day, we take a look at some interesting facts about egg.

The colour of the yolk in the egg is determined by the diet of the hen. Brighter yolks are due to the fact that farmers feed marigold petals to hens.

Brown eggs are more expensive in comparison to white eggs because the breed of the hen that lay these eggs are comparatively stronger and hence need more food.

The egg is the cheapest source of protein in the world and a favourite of those looking to make a good physique.

It takes about 26 hours for a hen to develop an egg and they turn their eggs 50 times a day to keep the yolk from sticking to the side.

The thickness of the eggshell depends on the age of the hen laying them. Older hens have softer eggs while younger have hard shells.

Egg is the only food that naturally contains Vitamin D which has health benefits like stronger bones and teeth.

Choline, essential nutrients, particularly for pregnant women, is abundantly present in eggs.

The egg has excellent weight loss benefits due to its satiating properties or the ability to make a person feel full longer.

The Araucana chicken is capable of laying different colour and is a hit during Easters.

1 out of every 20,000 eggs has the chance of containing bacteria or a regular customer has a chance of consuming contaminated egg once in 84 years.

The reason chicken eggs are consumed widely all over the world is that chicken mass produce eggs and bring in more income.

The eggs produced for human consumption are by hens that do not mate and this is the reason they do not hatch.

The consumption of eggs over the years have gone up and it is important the co-operatives and industries involved in its supply must be supported well by the government.