Fitness is a way of life for many people, and having a fitness routine that works around your schedule can help you stay healthy and prolong your lifespan. National Fitness Day is celebrated in the US to encourage people to develop a fitness regime and become more aware of their health. Being fit doesn’t be too dull or too rigorous. There are simple ways of being fit that include cardio workouts that you can do at home, walking, yoga and eating healthy. Exercise May Reduce Depression, Boost Effects of Therapy: Study.

National Fitness Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of May, and this year, National Fitness Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 7. Fitness gained popularity in the 1800s in the US after the Swedish and German immigrants brought gymnastics. Fitness also became a prime focus for many people because, as a result of the commercialisation of food, sugar and fats increased in the foods in the 20th century. Fitness routines can be as straightforward or as complex as you make them. Cardio workouts are said to improve the overall quality of life and keep the heart's health safe. These exercises don’t need a lot of equipment and can be done quickly at home. Here are some cardio workouts that you can do at home.

5 Cardio Workouts For National Fitness Day 2022

1. Burpees

Burpees provide a great workout quickly, and one doesn’t require any special gear to do burpees, which makes them a great home workout.

2. Jump Ropes

Jump Rope exercises are a fun way to mix the childhood fun of jumping rope into your workout routine. Jumping Rope for 20 minutes can help you burn almost 200 calories, and it is a popular method of cross-training for many athletes.

3. Squat Jumps

A high-intensity workout that helps you boost energy during your activities. They are a combination of squats and long jumps.

4. Jumping Jacks

They are another cardio workout that can help you burn 100 calories if you do them straight for 10 minutes. Jumping Jacks are also a great workout that can be used in combinations.

5. Plyo Lunges

They are a great plyometric exercise that helps strengthen your lower body and increase blood circulation, and this is a high-intensity workout that helps you burn calories.

People celebrate National Fitness Day by organising fitness camps and marathons, opting for healthy meals and trying out new fitness routines. Over the past few years, activities such as power yoga, pilates and soul cycling have gained popularity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2022 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).