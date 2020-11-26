National Milk Day in India is annually celebrated on November 26 in India since 2014. National Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation to commemorate Dr Verghese Kurien, who is considered the father of India’s White Revolution. This day is observed to simply make people aware of the importance of having milk on daily basis. It must also be noted that November 26 is the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien who has made an immense contribution to the country's dairy farming. On the occasion of National Milk Day 2020, we will help you with five health benefits of milk which include providing stronger bones to lowering blood pressure. Does Drinking Milk Everyday Cause Weight Gain? All That You Should Know About The Calcium Rich Fluid.

The Indian Dairy Association (IDA) in 2014, took the initiative to celebrate National Mild Day for the first time on November 26, 2014, in which various milk producers from 22 states participated. Milk is packed with vital nutrient and minerals which an individual should have on a daily basis. As per SELFNutritionData, a cup of whole cow's milk consist of 146 calories which comprise of 8 g protein, 8 g fat, 28 per cent of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) calcium, 24 per cent of vitamin D, 18 per cent of vitamin B12 and 10 % RDA of potassium along with the decent amount of phosphorous and selenium. Is it Healthy to Have Bananas And Milk Together? All That You Should Know About The Combination of These Two Ingredients.

Five Health Benefits of Milk

1. Stronger Bones - Milk comes along with calcium and a small amount of Vitamin D, together the combination promotes strong and healthy bones. Drinking milk regularly on a daily basis can reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

2. Aids in Weight Loss - As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, milk consist of conjugated linoleic acid which helps boost weight loss by promoting fat breakdown and inhibiting fat production.

3. Source of Quality Protein - Milk is a complete protein as it contains all nine essential amino acids. It is a perfect post-workout drink as proteins are required for muscle recovery after an intense workout session. Casein and whey found in milk are high-quality protein.

4. Lowers Blood Pressure - Milk is rich in potassium which helps lower blood pressure and thereby improve heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

5. Induce Good Sleep - Milk contains tryptophan which increases the serotonin and melatonin level in the body which help induce good sleep.

Therefore, on National Milk Day 2020, make a point to have at least a glass of plain milk every day for an overall healthy body. Vegans can go for non-dairy fortified milk options like soy milk, almond milk to name a few.

