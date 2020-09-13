National Peanut Day 2020 is observed annually on September 13 in the United States of America. This event is celebrated to enjoy crunchy peanuts. They grow underground like potatoes. Most people perceive peanuts as nuts. However, they are a legume which can be related to lentils and beans. Peanuts originated in South America around 3,500 years ago. Peanuts are used in various recipes and can be eaten with everything like soups and ice cream. On the occasion of National Peanut Day 2020, we bring you the health benefits of this legume. Moongphali Is A Favourite Winter Time-Pass Snack! Here's Why You Should Eat Peanuts in Winter.

Peanuts are quite nutritious and can provide an array of benefits to the body. They are the most preferred timepass snacks for many people and there is no harm to eating a palmful of them in the evening or any time between your meals. Peanuts consist of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat, which is made up of oleic and linoleic acids. This legume is a good source of plant-based protein and it can be eaten by people who are on a ketogenic diet as they are low in carbs and high in fat. The presence of biotin, copper, vitamin E and thiamin enhance the nutritional value of peanuts. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Peanuts to Lose Weight.

Peanuts Health Benefits

1. Weight Loss - Peanuts are energy-dense foods and having them as a snack can help avoid overeating and consumption of fewer calories in subsequent meals. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, the presence of a high quantity of protein and monounsaturated fat in peanuts may increase calorie burning.

2. Blood Sugar Control - The glycemic index (GI) score of peanuts is only 14 which does not let the blood sugar spike immediately. American Diabetes Association has named this legume as a diabetes superfood as they are also rich in fibre, which lowers blood sugar level.

3. Good Heart Health - Peanuts consist of nutrients like magnesium, niacin, copper, oleic acid and multiple antioxidants like resveratrol which help improve heart health.

4. Reduce Risk of Cancer - As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, the presence of isoflavones, resveratrol and phenolic acid in peanuts adds anticancer properties to peanuts.

5. Treat Erectile Dysfunction - Peanuts are rich in arginine, an essential amino acid which is effective in treating erectile dysfunction as per a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Therefore, on the occasion of National Peanut Day 2020, be sure to enjoy this delicious snack in different forms along with your family members or loved ones. Also, become part of this event's celebration by sharing your pictures enjoying peanuts or a recipe made out of this legume.

