The second wave of COVID-19 is more serious than ever this time with the death toll due to coronavirus shoot up to 201,187 as we write this. The total number of coronavirus cases as of now in India is 17,997,267 and until now, 14,817,371 have recovered. The condition of patients this time during the second wave carrying the COVID-19 Double Mutant B.1.617 is getting worse too soon. In such a situation, more and more patients are getting admitted to the hospital in the need of oxygen to the patients in serious condition. While we all know about the oxygen that normally people breathe, but very few people know what medical oxygen is. Why do patients with respiratory illnesses or other infections that make respiration difficult have to be given to oxygen? You may have heard of Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, and Nebulizer Machines and it may be confusing BUT all these medical aids perform different functions for people with respiratory illnesses. Let's discuss the difference between Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, and Nebulizer Machines.

What is Medical Oxygen?

Naturally, oxygen is present in the atmosphere. It is the air that people with healthy lungs can easily take, but as soon as a patient affected by a respiratory disease, including coronavirus, has an effect on the lung making it difficult to take oxygen directly from the atmosphere. In such a situation, patients may need medical oxygen. It was also included in the urgent medical need by the World Health Organization (WHO). Medical oxygen is similar to medicine, which is given only on prescription by doctors. The process of preparing medical oxygen takes place in the plant. During this time, only the oxygen is removed from the various gases in the air because oxygen is only about 21% in the air, in addition to other gases and dust. This way the human system only takes only oxygen making it easier for the lungs. This oxygen is separated in its purest form by air separation technology for the patient. Pulse Oximeter: How to Take a Reading on This Device Used to Measure Oxygen Saturation At Home? Uses, Price, Availability, Everything You Need to Know.

What Is an Oxygen Concentrator and How Does It Work?

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that separates oxygen from the air. Actually, there are many types of gases present in the air in our atmosphere and this concentrator takes that air, separates the other gases from, and supplies pure oxygen. According to a 2015 report of the World Health Organization, the concentrator was created to help patients with respiratory illnesses admitted to the hospitals and supply them with continuous oxygen. They can produce oxygen continuously seven days a week, twenty-four hours, and for five years or longer. It can supply five to ten liters of oxygen in one minute. The most important thing is that like oxygen cylinders it does not need to be refilled repeatedly and if there is no electricity, it can be run with the help of inverters. COVID-19 Vaccination For Adults: From People on Prescription Medication to Pregnant Women, CDC-Recommended Prep Before Getting Vaccinated.

What Are Oxygen Cylinders?

For easy usage of medical oxygen at the hospitals, it is filled in a large capsuled tanker. In the hospital, it is connected to the pipes reaching the patients, but not every hospital has this facility. For this reason, such cylinders are made for certain hospitals only. These cylinders are filled with oxygen and are planted to the patient's bedside for easy access.

What Are Nebulizer Machines?

Nebulizers are the most effective way of giving inhaled medications to patients and children with respiratory disorders. Doctors recommend a nebulizer for children when the child has a severe cold, which causes the child not to sleep at night or feel discomfort while breathing. Drugs are ingested by vapor or mist under the nebulizer. To get immediate relief from asthma and other respiratory symptoms, one can get nebulizer treatment on the advice of a doctor. This breathing treatment is known as nebulized therapy. The nebulizer is the effective process of obtaining treatment of drugs.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

