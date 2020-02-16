Pineapple Health Benefits: This Exotic Fruit Helps in Belly Fat Loss And Much More

Health Benefits of Pineapple (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Whenever we think of weight loss or fat loss, the related thoughts which come to our mind are running for hours on the treadmill, intense weight training, strict dieting. These seem to be quite horrifying for a layman who hasn't even done a single exercise in their life. Of course, a bit of exercise and a healthy diet on a daily basis is necessary for a fit body, but there are certain foods which need to be incorporated in your meals to help stay fitter. Having said that, let us discuss pineapple properties which help in belly fat loss, weight loss and treat other health-related problems. How to Eat Pineapple? Viral Video Schools Internet the ‘Correct’ Way to Eat This Tropical Fruit.

How Pineapple Helps in Belly Fat Loss

As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 g of pineapple contains 57 kcal. It contains 12.86 g carbohydrate, 1.4 g fibre and 34.3 mg Vitamin C. This fruit also contains zero cholesterol. It is a good fruit to go for while in weight loss mode. The presence of bromelain enzyme in pineapple helps in metabolising protein and this, thereby, helps burn away the excess belly fat. Also being rich in fibre, it keeps the body full for a longer time and helps avoid over-eating, hence, being helpful for weight loss. Health Benefits of Drumsticks: From Controlling Blood Sugar Level to Strong Bones, 5 Reasons Why Moringa Should Be Part of Your Diet.

Health Benefits of Pineapple

1. Pineapple is good for strengthening the immune system as it is rich in antioxidants which fight against free radicals present in the body and, thereby, reduce oxidative stress.

2. Pineapples contain a wide variety of vitamins like vitamin C, B6 and minerals that help in suppressing inflammation.

3. Due to the presence of the enzyme bromelain, pineapple can provide relief in joint pains to people suffering from arthritis. It is also a good fruit to be eaten after strenuous exercise for muscle recovery.

4. Pineapple aids in good digestion and helps avoid problems like bloating and constipation.

5. Since pineapple is rich in Vitamin C, it is good for females suffering from Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Low vitamin C levels have been associated with PCOS. At the same time, pineapple can help improve male fertility by improving sperm quality.

You now have multiple reasons to enjoy pineapple on a daily basis for good health. Fruits eaten in raw organic form are said to be more effective in getting their nutritional value absorbed. However, if you are not comfortable eating them raw, then you can have them in the form of juice. It must also be noted that pineapple solely is not responsible for belly fat loss and weight loss, it will just help you in achieving the result faster. It is necessary to do some light to moderate level exercises for at least thirty minutes daily along with an overall healthy diet for a fit body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)