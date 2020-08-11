The food you eat reflects on your skin. It is observed that people who follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly have glowing skin. Dryness, acne, wrinkles and other skin related issues are mostly faced by people who fall short of their nutritional requirement. Acne can be cleared over time by following a plant-based diet. Keeping your face clean and exfoliating it regularly is also necessary. Here's a look at how a plant-based diet can help treat acne and also five vegetables which you must eat for healthy skin. From Fish Oil to Ashwagandha, Here Are Five Anti-Ageing Foods Men Should Eat to Look Younger.

Plant-Based Diet to Clear Acne

Following a plant-based diet can help the body get essential vitamin and minerals which boost skin health. Acne develops on the skin when pores become clogged with dead skin. This leads to the build-up of sebum or fatty materials within the clogged pores inflicting a rise in bacteria and inflammation, otherwise known as a pimple. Animal foods or dairy foods contain some amount of saturated fat which increase sebum production on the surface of the skin, clogging pores and leading to acne. Vegan foods are low in calories and contain very less or almost zero saturated fat, keeping the skin clear. Apart from this, plant-based foods are rich in antioxidants which fight against free radicals that damage cell. Let us take a look at five foods that can help your skin glow and ward off acne problem. Papaya to Red Bell Peppers, Here Are 5 Foods You Must Eat For Anti-Ageing Effects.

Five Vegetables Good For Skin

1. Broccoli

Broccoli (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Broccoli consists of vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids that are good for skin health. This cruciferous vegetable comes along with antioxidants like B complex, vitamin C and vitamin E, which help fight radical damage and help clear skin.

2. Carrots

Carrot (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Carrots consist of carotenoids and are rich in Vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene which works against acne. You can simply have carrots raw along with your other salad ingredients.

3. Pumpkin

Pumpkin Seeds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pumpkin fruit, as well as its seeds, are skin-healthy foods. Pumpkin seed oil is good for acne-prone skin. It contains a plethora of unsaturated fatty acids which can soothe inflammation and acne-prone skin.

4. Red Bell Peppers

Red Bell Pepper (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Red Bell Peppers are loaded with vitamin C and beta-carotene which are good for skin health. Vitamin C is necessary to create collagen, the structural protein that keeps your skin strong. The carotenoid content of bell pepper helps fight acne.

5. Spinach

Spinach (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Toxins which are stored in the body and do not get released through excretion lead to acne. Including nutrient-dense veggies like spinach can help detoxify the body well and cleanse bacteria from the digestive tract and bloodstream due to its chlorophyll content.

As per a study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 2012 on'Dietary Intervention in Acne', meat, high sugar foods and alcohol increase mTORC level in the body as they activate the oil glands on the face which thereby increase acne. Therefore, go green, include more plant-based food in your diet and stay hydrated for healthy glowing skin.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).