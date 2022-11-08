Alcohol consumption is never encouraged, let alone during pregnancy or even while attempting to conceive. Yes, there is no known proportion of alcohol that is considered safe. Additionally, there is also never a safe moment to drink while a person is pregnant. All alcoholic beverages, including various types of wines, beers and scotch are dangerous. Just recently, the discussion of alcohol during pregnancy took over social media after the leader of Poland's ruling party incited outrage and sparked a flurry of jokes by asserting that young women's excessive drinking contributed to the nation's low birthrate. Critics specifically draw attention to abortion regulations that have deterred some women from trying to conceive. Others draw attention to the challenges young people have in raising families as a result of increased prices in a nation where inflation is currently close to 18%. But apparently, alcohol is being blamed for Poland's low birth rate. While that may be absurd, the risks of alcohol consumption during pregnancy do exist, even if they may not be related to the birth rate, per se.

Why is Alcohol Risky During Pregnancy?

The umbilical cord allows the mother's blood alcohol to reach the infant. Alcohol use during pregnancy can result in stillbirth, miscarriage, and a number of physical, behavioural, and intellectual problems that can last a lifetime. Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs) is the name given to these impairments.

The following traits and behaviours could be present in kids with FASDs:

Abnormal Aspects of the Face, including a Ridge Between the Nose and Upper (Philtrum)

Small Head Size

A Shorter Height than the Normal

Low Body Mass

Underdeveloped Coordination Abilities

Hyperactivity

Poor Memory and Attention Issues

Having Trouble Learning

Delays in Speech and Language

Low IQ or Intellectual Impairment

Poor Judgement and Reasoning Abilities

Infant Sleep, Vision or Hearing Issues

Issues with the Bones, Kidneys, or Heart

How Does Alcohol Impact the Fetus?

Alcohol enters the blood, tissues, and organs of the unborn child when consumed by a pregnant woman. In comparison to an adult, the body of a baby breaks down alcohol far more slowly. In other words, the baby's blood alcohol level stays higher than the mother's for a longer period of time. This could hurt the infant and occasionally cause life-long injury.

Alcohol consumption is never safe during pregnancy. Even before a woman is aware that she is pregnant, alcohol usage during pregnancy might harm the unborn child. Alcohol consumption can lead to growth and nervous system issues (such as behavioural issues, low birth weight, etc.) at any point during pregnancy. Throughout pregnancy, the baby's brain is developing, and alcohol consumption can have an impact at any moment. It is never too late to stop drinking. The health and well-being of the newborn can be enhanced if drinking is stopped.

