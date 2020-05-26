Puffed Rice (Murmura) Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Weight Loss, Here Are Five Reasons to Enjoy This Snack

Puffed Rice (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We often search for healthy snack options to munch on and keep us full between meals. In that process, we sometimes tend to make wrong choices of foods which contain empty calories and are quite unhealthy. One healthy option is puffed rice, which is also known as murmura. Puffed rice is the most loved Indian snack and is also found as an ingredient in sev puri and bhel puri. Let's take a look at the health benefits of puffed rice. Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immunity, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Healthy Snack.

Puffed rice, also known as murmura in certain regions, is a staple in some Indian and Asian diets. To turn rice into puffed or popped rice, processes like parboiling, drying, milling and expanding are used. As the name implies, the hard rice kernel is expanded or puffed and a light crunchy rice kernel is left in its place. Puffed rice prepared from brown rice is considered to be more healthy. Brown rice contains more minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fibres compared to white rice. Bhel Puri For Weight Loss? Here's How You Should Eat Your Favourite Evening Snack (Watch Video)

Health Benefits of Puffed Rice

1. Smooth Digestion - Puffed rice is rich in fibres which smoothen the digestive tract and ensure free bowel movement.

2. Can Solve Constipation Problem - Puffed rice contains a beneficial bacteria which can ward off constipation problem.

3. Aids in Weight Loss - As puffed rice is rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates, it can keep the stomach full for a longer time and help avoid overeating, which can aid in weight loss.

4. Provides Energy - As puffed rice consists of a decent amount of carbohydrates, it can contribute to filling the glycogen level, which, in turn, provides energy to the body.

5. Rich in antioxidants - Puffed rice made from brown rice is rich in antioxidants which fight against free radicals.

It is advisable to use puffed brown rice as a snack for better health benefits. You can eat murmura along with tomato, onions and tamarind chutney for an enjoyable evening snack to refresh your mood. Be it regular puffed rice or puffed brown rice, eat them in moderation, as they are high in carbohydrates, which can cause weight gain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)