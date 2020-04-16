'Quarantine Constipation' Is Real During COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's How to Get Your Bowel Movement Running When Your Guts are Giving You Silent Treatment

constipation (Photo Credits: Constipation by Gan Khoon Lay from the Noun Project, Pixabay)

When you are home, you must be discussing everything from boredom to loneliness with your peers. While the conversations with your friends might be centred around 'Money Heist', there is another thing that is making the rounds, and you are not eager to speak. It is constipation. The changes in your routine can get you extremely constipated. But why does this happen? A sedentary lifestyle and lack of activity can get you extremely constipated. These tips will help quell your discomfort.

Eat a Lot of Fibre-Rich Foods

When the stay-at-home advisory first started circulating, you must have stocked up on non-perishable items, like rice, processed foods, and cereals. While you need them, they often lack fibre. The less fibre you eat, the more likely you are to constipate. For optimal bowel function, you must get at least 35 grams of fibre every day. So, fill your plate with a lot of high-fibre fruits, vegetable and legumes.

Eat more Healthy Fats

Also, ensure that your diet contains a lot of healthy fats that you can get from sources like fish and olive oil. In addition, you need to load up on omega-3 fatty acids from your nuts and flaxseeds for the smooth running of your bowel movement. Home Remedy of the Week: Treat Constipation Naturally With Sabja or Basil (Tulsi) Seeds.

Move Around

While you may be tempted to spend a lot of your time watching Netflix, inactivity can lead to constipation, especially if you have suddenly given up on your regular workout routine. So, be sure that you exercise every day and move around indoors instead of sticking to your couch. Try to prioritise your movement before you think of the sofa. Kokum Sharbat Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Have This Soothing Summer Drink.

Drink Plenty of Water

Water is critical for your bowel movement. You need to ensure that you are replenishing water and staying hydrated. Drink at least two litres of water in a day to help the fibre pass through the digestive tract and improve bowel movement. Keto Diet and Constipation: Diet Tips to Avoid Getting Constipated on the High-Fat Diet.

Figure Out a Way to Calm Yourself Down

Stress can give you constipation. Stress can not only hit your immune system, but it can cause changes in your bowel habits. Limiting your exposure to fear-provoking news and media should be your first step to lower stress and anxiety while you are home.

Bottomline: If you are dealing with constipation, you are not alone. A lot of people are suffering from constipation from a combination of processed foods and less fibre, water, and movement. By making these few lifestyle changes, you will be able to beat the illness.