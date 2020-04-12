Kokum Sharbat Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Have This Soothing Summer Drink

Kokum Sharbat (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Summer is here and it's time we indulge in foods and drinks that soothe our stomach. Kokum is one such ingredient which can provide us relief in summers. Sun-dried kokum is often used as a souring agent or as an additive in foods. Kokum possesses amazing coolant properties and is perfect for digestion. It can also aid in weight loss by controlling the cholesterol level. Let's take a look at the health benefits of kokum sharbat.

Kokum is native to the Western Ghats of India. This is the reason why kokum can mostly be found in cuisines from Gujarat, Maharashtra and coastal states of Southern India. The fruit is tiny round in shape and dark purple in colour. It has a sweet, tangy taste which is used to enhance the flavour of many dishes. It is also used as an ingredient in the preparation of a famous drink called Sol Kadhi that's made with a coconut cream base.

Kokum Sharbat Health Benefits

1. Aids in Weight Loss - The kokum peel consists of anthocyanins, garcinol, and hydroxycitric acid. These compounds help suppress appetite, increase energy and boost the metabolism that results in weight loss.

2. Good For Immune System: Kokum is loaded with antioxidants like anthocyanins, a class of flavonoids that helps fight against free radicals present in the body. This in turn prevents oxidative stress, thereby, strengthening the immune system.

3. Ensure Smooth Digestion: In summer, people usually face problems like acidity, indigestion, etc. Drinking Kokum sharbat can keep your stomach cool and ensure smooth functioning of bowel movement.

4. Possess Antifungal Property: Kokum sharbat can help prevent infection due to its antifungal property. The fruit can also be used as a preservative.

5. Powerhouse of Nutrients: Kokum is packed with essential nutrients and vitamins like malic acid, citric acid and carbs. It has a healthy mixture of B-Vitamins and contains ascorbic acid, manganese, potassium, dietary fibre and garcinol which prove to be highly beneficial for a pregnant woman.

Therefore, you should consider drinking this summer coolant during the afternoon after lunch as it can help in the smooth functioning of your body. Kokum sharbat can also help you achieve smooth skin as its anti-ageing properties help in the repair and regeneration of cells.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)