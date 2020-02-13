Skincare Benefits of Hibiscus Tea: How It Supports Your Body's Natural Collagen Production and Eases Inflammation to Beat Ageing

Hibiscus tea (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Have you tried drinking hibiscus tea? The herbal tea may find a space in your skincare routine. When brewed as tea or when applied topically, the herb can have an array of skincare benefits. The bright flower offers a vibrant mix of plant compounds, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and malic acid – to name a few. Needless to say, that hibiscus has an array of healing properties that brightens up your skin inside out. Here's why you should brew more of hibiscus tea.

1. It Supports Your Body's Natural Collagen Production

From pre-mixes to collagen powders, there are countless ways to increase your collagen intake. The vitamin C in hibiscus will help your body make collagen naturally. You need vitamin C for the synthesis of the collagen. Reap the benefits of hibiscus tea either by drinking or topically applying it on your skin.

2. It Prevents Collagen Breakdown

Apart from collagen synthesis, it will also help reduce collagen breakdown. Hibiscus is high in the antioxidant myricetin which put breaks on collagen degradation, keeping your skin firm and steadfast. Skincare at 30: Beat Wrinkles and Fine Lines With These Must-Have Anti-Ageing Products.

3. It Slows Down Degradation Of Elastin

Elastin is a skin protein that works to keep your skin tight and taut. Elastin also breaks down with age resulting in saggy and loose skin. Hibiscus can help reduce elastase activity and prevent wrinkles and fine lines.

4. The Antioxidants Ease Inflammation

All the antioxidants and vitamin C in hibiscus helps reduce the oxidative stress, which contributes to inflammation and ageing of the skin. The antioxidants also neutralise the free radicals, preventing the cell and tissue damage of the skin. Nighttime Skincare Routine for Youthful Skin.

5. The AHAs Exfoliate The Skin

Hibiscus is a natural source of AHAs which gently exfoliate and brighten up the skin. It contains malic acid and citric acid that can be excellent to bring on radiance to the surface of the skin. Skincare Trends 2020: From Lip Lifts to Platelet-Rich Plasma, 5 Biggest Beauty Treatments That Will Be a Hit in the Brand New Year.

Since your skin craves for moisture and hydration, drinking hibiscus tea can be a great way to keep your skin hydrated. Staying well-hydrated also helps your skin retain moisture and elasticity.