Most people concentrate on healthy foods and different diet plans to maintain a fit body, but we commit the mistake of choosing the wrong cooking oil. We are aware of the goodness of olive oil, canola oil, but most of us haven't explored much about soybean oil. This oil is extracted from the seeds of the soybean plant. It is versatile and can be used for frying, baking and roasting. Let's take a look at the health benefits of soybean oil, which can improve heart health and help develop stronger bones. Apple Cider Vinegar Health Benefits: From Healthy Skin to Lowering Blood Sugar Levels, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Fermented Drink.

Soybean itself is high in protein and also a perfect alternative for meat for vegans and vegetarians. The combination of healthy fats and protein have made soybean oil highly popular among health freaks. Soybean is high in polyunsaturated fat and low in saturated fat. Apart from cooking, soybean oil is also used in salad dressings and making crispier crusts, wafers, crackers, etc. Olive Oil in Mediterranean Diet May Help You Live Longer: Research

Health Benefits of Soybean Oil

1. Good For Heart Health - Soybean oil mostly consists of polyunsaturated fats, which help reduce bad 'LDL' cholesterol levels and thereby help improve heart health.

2. High Smoke Point - The smoke point is that temperature where fats break down and oxidise. Soybean oil has a high smoke point of 230-degree celsius which makes it a good option for high-heat cooking methods, as it can withstand high temperatures without breaking down.

3. Helps Develop Stronger Bones - The presence of vitamin K in soybean oil helps maintain bone strength and reduce the risk of fractures.

4. Promotes Skin Health - Soybean oil consists of vitamin E, a micronutrient that can help promote skin health.

5. Rich in Omega 3 - Soybean oil is high in omega 3 fatty acid which can help reduce inflammation that leads to chronic diseases. Omega 3 also helps in fetal development, improving brain function and strong immunity.

Therefore, you should consider using soybean oil for your meals. However, be sure to use it in moderation and also consult your doctor and dietician once before bringing soybean oil to regular use, as it may not suit everybody.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 08:29 AM IST.