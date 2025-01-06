National Bean Day, observed on January 6, celebrates the versatility and nutritional benefits of beans. Beans have been a dietary staple across cultures for centuries, offering a rich source of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. National Bean Day also honours Gregor Mendel, the father of genetics, whose pioneering work with bean plants laid the foundation for modern genetic science. Whether you’re a culinary enthusiast, a health-conscious eater, or a sustainability advocate, National Bean Day encourages everyone to explore the diverse world of beans and their contributions to global cuisine and wellness. As you observe national Bean Day 2025, here are the variety of beans that you must know of on this day. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Black Beans: Known for their rich flavours and creamy texture, black beans are a favourite in Latin American dishes like burritos and soups.

Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans): A staple in Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines, chickpeas are the base for hummus and falafel.

Kidney Beans: These hearty beans, shaped like kidneys, are commonly used in chili and stews.

Lentils: Available in various colours, lentils are quick-cooking legumes ideal for soups, salads, and curries.

Pinto Beans: Often used in Mexican dishes, pinto beans are popular in refried beans and rice recipes.

Soybeans: Packed with protein, soybeans are the foundation for tofu, soy milk, and tempeh, catering to plant-based diets. Bean Dishes From Around the World That Are a Must-Try.

Navy Beans: Small and white, these beans are perfect for baked bean recipes and creamy soups.

National Bean Day is more than just a celebration of a humble legume; it’s a reminder of the vital role beans play in global nutrition and sustainability. From hearty stews to plant-based innovations, beans continue to enrich our diets and promote environmental health. So, whether you’re trying a new recipe or revisiting a classic, let National Bean Day inspire you to embrace this superfood in all its forms!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).