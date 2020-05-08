Sweet Lime (Mosambi) Health Benefits: From Strong Immune System to Smooth Digestion, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Citrus Fruit

Sweet Lime (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Fruits are always an ideal snack to be munched to satisfy hunger pangs. Not only do they keep the stomach full, but also enrich the body with vital nutrients. There is no fruit which is unhealthy. But fruits which fall under the citrus category possess unique medicinal properties. One such fruit is sweet lime. Sweet lime, which is also known as mosambi, is loaded with antioxidants and other vitamins, minerals which can enhance health. Let's take a look at the health benefits of sweet lime. Papaya to Red Bell Peppers, Here Are 5 Foods You Must Eat For Anti-Ageing Effects.

The origin of mosambi goes to the hills of Meghalaya and Nagaland. Sweet lime juice is a perfect summer retreat to beat the scorching heat. Sweet lime is praised for its mild and palatable flavour as it contains less acid than ordinary lime. Sweet lime can provide remedies for various ailments. Pineapple Health Benefits: This Exotic Fruit Helps in Belly Fat Loss And Much More.

Health Benefits of Sweet Lime

1. Strong Immune System - Sweet lime contains vitamin C (ascorbic acid), which plays an integral role in strengthening the immune system of the body. An antioxidant like vitamin C prevents the cell from getting damaged by free radicals.

2. Detoxifies Body - Sweet lime detoxifies the body by flushing out toxins and neutralising the effects of stress.

3. Smooth Digestion - Sweet lime is loaded with immense fibres which smoothen the digestive tract and prevent conditions like constipation.

4. Healthy Skin - Sweet lime is loaded with vitamin C and other antioxidants which help in the production of collagen that improves skin elasticity.

5. Reduce Muscle Cramps - Mosambi juice can also prove to be handy after an intense workout session as it hydrates the body which can help in reducing cramps.

Sweet lime can also boost energy avoiding fatigue situation. It can also treat problems like scurvy, which includes bleeding gums, bruising and rash. Mosambi and other citrus fruits can make the body rock-solid from inside and can help to keep diseases at bay.